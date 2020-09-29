Meghan Markle Says She Feels "Liberated" After Finally Accepting Her "Naysayers"

Meghan Markle is following the wise words of Michelle Obama: "When they go low, we go high."

In a discussion for Fortune magazine's Most Powerful Women Summit, moderator Ellen McGirt questioned how the Duchess of Sussex is able to handle the criticism of her and husband Prince Harry, noting that the former actress has had a "sitting president take a shot" at her.

In response, the Duchess of Sussex said she's managed to navigate these sometimes difficult moments by having a "sense of humor," even though it has "a bit of gravity."

She also added that she tries to not "listen to all the noise" from critics and focuses on "living a purpose-driven life," because at the end of the day "there are always going to be naysayers."

"The moment that you're able to be liberated from all these other opinions of what you know to be true, then I think it's very easy to live with truth and live with authenticity," she explained. "That's how I choose to move through the world."