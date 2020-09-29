Saint West Is All of Us in 2020 in Kim Kardashian's Latest Family Photos

Saint West has stolen the spotlight without even trying.
On Tuesday, Sept. 29, Kim Kardashian took to Instagram to share a series of photos of all four of her kids, including North West, 7, Saint West, 4, Chicago West, 2 and Psalm West, 16 months. In the SKIMS founder's latest family photos, her 189 million followers took in adorably candid moments of the Wests kids.
Kim captioned the pictures, "How did I get so lucky?!?!?!"
While this appeared to be a sentimental post for the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, the Instagram post had us chuckling. Why?
Because Kim and Kanye West's oldest son oozed IDGAF vibes that perfectly summarized 2020.
In the first photo, Saint threw up a peace sign and held a serious expression as his siblings sweetly posed for their mother. Next, the seemingly indifferent four-year-old stuck his tongue out.
If that's not a 2020 mood, what is?
By the end of the photo shoot, Saint looked more than underwhelmed, which was seriously adorable.
This isn't the first time that Saint has stolen the spotlight with his personality. Back in July, the youngster had an adorable cameo in mom Kim's Spice Girls-themed snap with sisters Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner.
Dressed in baggy pants and a blue t-shirt, Saint was spotted making a funny face in the background. Kim may have a budding comedian on her hands.
For a closer look at Kim's latest family pics, as well as other cute West kids moments, scroll through the images below!
