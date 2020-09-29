Score the Looks Nicole Richie, Shay Mitchell & More Wore to the Revolve U Panel

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Did you happen to catch the Revolve U extravaganza this weekend? If you did, chances you saw some serious style on display from the likes of Nicole Richie, Miranda Kerr, Shay Mitchell and more!

Revolve U was designed to offer inspiration and information to Revolve's fans through a series of virtual panels and content. The series featured industry experts and trusted professionals sharing what they know about entrepreneurship, career and brand building, social content strategy, health and wellness, and more. If you missed out on all the fun, we have some of the panels below... and because attendees were so stylishly dressed, we have details on the cute puffed shirt that Mitchell wore, the sweet floral dress that Kerr slipped on, and a hint of what's to come from Richie's brand, House of Harlow 1960.

Check out the panels and shop the outfits some of the key speakers wore below!