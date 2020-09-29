Jim Parsons Details His Coronavirus Experience That "Defied The Descriptions"

The Big Bang Theory's Jim Parson detailed his and husband Todd Spiewak's battle with COVID-19 during a Sept. 28 appearance on The Tonight Show.

"Todd and I both had it early on. It was like the middle of March. We didn't know what it was," Jim told host Jimmy Fallon. "We thought we had colds. And then, it seemed less likely and then we lost our sense of smell and taste and we were like—it defied the descriptions for me."

He continued, "I didn't realize how completely taste and smell could be gone. And when you're in quarantine, and there is really nothing to do but eat, oh my god. That was brutal." He also shared that he in fact did "eat everything," but couldn't taste what he was eating.

"It was the definition of wasted calories," he joked.

The Emmy-nominated actor said he tried other creative outlets, since acting was off the table due to the quarantine, which included painting and creative writing, but they all kind of fizzled out of interest.