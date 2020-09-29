Chrissy TeigenDemi LovatoRooney MaraE! People's Choice AwardsVideosPhotos
The Masked Singer Shocker: This Unexpected Twist Might "Change the Show Forever"

The Wednesday, Sept. 30 episode of The Masked Singer features a truly shocking move by one of the six new contestants and a source tells E! News that it shocked the panel too.

Prepare to be even more shocked than usual by The Masked Singer

The promo, which aired after the premiere, for this Wednesday's episode promised something "so unexpected" and "so shocking" that has never happened in the history of the show. According to Ken Jeong, "It's gonna change the show forever!" So what is this shocking, unexpected event that has host Nick Cannon calling for help? Well, we've solved the mystery. 

A source close to the show tells E! news exclusively that during this week's episode, before any of the voting begins, one of the contestants takes off their mask and eliminates themselves from the competition. The move takes Nick and all of the panelists completely by surprise, and they decide not to hold a vote so all of the other contestants in Group B move on automatically. 

We'll all have to tune in on Wednesday to find out who the rogue unmasker is, but whoever they are, we haven't yet heard them sing. This week features the debut of Group B, including Crocodile, Serpent, Gremlin, Seahorse, Baby Alien and Whatchamacallit. 

Group A—Popcorn, Dragon, Sun, Giraffe and Snow Owls—were introduced in the premiere. Dragon was unmasked at the end of the episode and revealed to be rapper Busta Rhymes. The Snow Owls are the first ever duo contestants on this show, so season four is truly a season of firsts! 

Season four's full lineup features 16 masked contestants who will all continue to make their debuts over the next three weeks. You can meet them all in our full season four gallery.

The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on Fox.

