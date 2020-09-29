Chrissy TeigenDemi LovatoRooney MaraE! People's Choice AwardsVideosPhotos
Exclusive

This Sneak Peek at Connecting, a New Quarantine Comedy, Is So Freakin’ Relatable

If Zoom happy hours are still packing your schedule, you’re not alone. Watch an exclusive sneak peek at Connecting, NBC’s new quarantine comedy.

By Jonathan Borge Sep 29, 2020 4:00 PMTags
TVNBCVideosExclusivesShowsPeacock

There's no way around it: Quarantine amid the coronavirus pandemic has made life rough. But for many perpetually stuck at home, the best way to push through an unprecedented year is to rely on friends, family and loved ones.

That's the exact premise behind Connecting, a new ensemble comedy headed to NBC on Thursday, Oct. 8. As the name implies, the characters in this new show essentially hop on video calls to check in with each other, offer up some laughs and feel a bit more sane. A TV show about quarantine and a pandemic amid the quarantine and the pandemic is indeed meta, however, the cast and their jokes will make you smile.

In an exclusive sneak peek at the series premiere, stars Preacher Lawson, Otmara Marrero, Jill Knox, Keith Powell, Ely Henry, Shakina Nayfack and Parvesh Cheena open up about why they relate so much to the timely script.

photos
Fall 2020 TV Premiere Dates

"Connecting is pretty much what life is right now," Lawsons says in the clip. "When I first got the script, I was like, ‘I don't wanna do a show about quarantine ‘cause I'm tired of being in quarantine!' But I think that's what makes the show so good, is that this is life." Fact.

 

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

Demi Lovato Is "Completely Embarrassed" By Max Ehrich's Behavior

2
Exclusive

Why Christina Anstead Has "No Plans" to Get Back With Ant Anstead

3

Shannen Doherty Gives Update on Her Health Amid Stage 4 Cancer Battle

Further explaining the storyline, Marrero says, "The show is about friends that lean on each other in hard times." The clip also finds its central characters taking up new hobbies like cooking, random ones like making artisanal hand sanitizer and, uh, also wondering if that cough means you've contracted that disease. 

Watch the full clip above. And catch the season premiere of Connecting on Thursday, Oct. 8 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC and the next day on Peacock

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

Demi Lovato Is "Completely Embarrassed" By Max Ehrich's Behavior

2
Exclusive

Why Christina Anstead Has "No Plans" to Get Back With Ant Anstead

3

Shannen Doherty Gives Update on Her Health Amid Stage 4 Cancer Battle

4

Deborra-Lee Furness Addresses Rumors About Hugh Jackman's Sexuality

5

The View’s Meghan McCain Gives Birth to Her First Baby

Latest News

Shannen Doherty Gives Update on Her Health Amid Stage 4 Cancer Battle

Captain Sandy Reveals Her One Regret From Hannah Ferrier's Firing

Lauren Conrad Reveals the Laguna Beach Stars She's Close With

Today's Best Sales: Boden, Shopbop, Skyn Iceland & More

DWTS' Cheryl Burke Reveals She's 2 Years Sober

Inside tWitch Boss and Allison Holker's Incredible Love Story

Watch Amy Schumer's Son Gene Adorably Crash Her Interview