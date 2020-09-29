Ayesha Curry Reveals Husband Stephen Has Found a Second Career as Their Kids' Teacher

Ayesha Curry is a super mom.

The author, who is married to NBA star Stephen Curry, virtually stopped by The Kelly Clarkson Show on Sept. 27 to chat with Kelly Clarkson about all the fun ventures she has going on. One of which is watching her husband take control of the home learning during the COVID-19 outbreak.

"Stephen has really stepped in with the education and their schooling and I'm OK with that," Ayesha told Kelly. "Because I said, you know, 'I birthed them so now you can birth and nurture their education.'"

The couple, who tied the knot in 2011, share three children—8-year-old Riley Elizabeth Curry, 5-year-old Ryan Carson Curry, and 2-year-old Canon Wardell Jack Curry—and apparently the Golden State Warrior slept through all the hard parts of parenting.

"He's making up for lost time to be quite frank," said the mother of three. "Because he would sleep through all the diaper changes in the late nights when they were babies so now this is his strong suit."