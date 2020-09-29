Ayesha Curry Reveals Husband Stephen Has Found a Second Career as Their Kids' Teacher

Ayesha Curry is a super mom.
The author, who is married to NBA star Stephen Curry, virtually stopped by The Kelly Clarkson Show on Sept. 27 to chat with Kelly Clarkson about all the fun ventures she has going on. One of which is watching her husband take control of the home learning during the COVID-19 outbreak.
"Stephen has really stepped in with the education and their schooling and I'm OK with that," Ayesha told Kelly. "Because I said, you know, 'I birthed them so now you can birth and nurture their education.'"
The couple, who tied the knot in 2011, share three children—8-year-old Riley Elizabeth Curry, 5-year-old Ryan Carson Curry, and 2-year-old Canon Wardell Jack Curry—and apparently the Golden State Warrior slept through all the hard parts of parenting.
"He's making up for lost time to be quite frank," said the mother of three. "Because he would sleep through all the diaper changes in the late nights when they were babies so now this is his strong suit."
She also discussed her sophomore cookbook The Full Plate: Flavor-Filled, Easy Recipes for Families with No Time and a Lot to Do, which was released on Sept. 22. The new book includes cocktail recipes along with simple meals so the cooks of the house can have a drink while feeding the fam.
And if all of that wasn't already impressive, the super hero of moms also launched a new inclusive, diversity-driven magazine called Sweet July earlier this year. Ayesha explained that the title was inspired by her kids, who were all born in July, and that it's one of "the happiest times" in the Curry house.
"The magazine is really a mantra to just you know, keep it fresh, keep it exciting every single day," she shared, adding that it's meant to remind everything to "celebrate the small moments along with the big things."
The second issue of the magazine comes out in October 2020.