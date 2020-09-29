The View’s Meghan McCain Gives Birth to Her First Baby

Meghan McCain is a mom!

The View co-host welcomed her first child with husband Ben Domenech, a daughter named Liberty Sage McCain Domenech.

The daughter of late Senator John McCain, Meghan gave birth on Monday, Sept. 28, according to the ABC show's Twitter account.

The 35-year-old mom had a miscarriage eight months before she announced she was expecting once again. In March, she wrote on Instagram, "My husband Ben and I have been blessed to find out I'm pregnant. Although this isn't how I expected to announce my pregnancy, both we and our families are excited to share the news with you all."

At the advice of her doctors, she began appearing on The View from home via satellite during the COVID-19 pandemic. "I consulted with my doctors and they advised me that for the safety of our baby and myself, I should be extra vigilant about limiting the amount of people we come in contact with," the conservative commenter said. "Starting immediately, I'll be joining the millions of Americans who are self-isolating."