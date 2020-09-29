Naya Rivera's Sister Nickayla Responds to Report She Moved in With Ryan Dorsey

Naya Rivera's sister, Nickayla Rivera, is asking for "compassion" following a report that claimed she and her sister's ex-husband, Ryan Dorsey, have moved in to a new home together.

The model did not confirm or deny the report, instead emphasizing that her main priority is Naya's son, Josey. "In the darkest time of my life, the only thing that is important is my friends & family," she wrote on her Instagram Story. "Showing up for my nephew, even though I can't show up for myself."

Nickayla seemingly referenced Monday's headlines, stating that she's "not concerned with the way things look because no one can see each agonizing moment we all endure."

The model continued, "What matters most I've learned, is to show compassion, not to judge others, & never take a moment of life for granted. I hope you all do the same."

Ryan has not commented on the situation.