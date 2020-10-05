How the Fresh Dolls Are Bringing Diversity to the Holiday Toy Aisle

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

When it comes to dolls in the toy space, many shoppers immediately think of Barbie.

But in recent years, another line has quickly grabbed the attention of parents and kids alike. Introducing the Fresh Dolls, a collection of diverse and multicultural dolls.

"What motivates me is creating dolls for little girls and boys who don't often see themselves positively reflected in toys," founder Dr. Lisa Williams exclusively told E! News. "We know that over 50 percent of all children are multicultural. However, that's not currently represented in the toy aisles. It is our sincere desire to continue working with retailers to increase diversity."

Dr. Lisa also remembers a study where one "beautiful chocolate-skinned little girl chose the caucasian doll instead of the Black doll."

"I was heartbroken when she explained why," the businesswoman continued. "She said the Black doll's skin was nasty—and then she touched her own hand indicating her skin was nasty too. This brought me to tears. This little girl still inspires me today."

As the holidays quickly approach, take a look at just some of the Fresh Dolls Dr. Lisa created that symbolize so much more than an average toy.