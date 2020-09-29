Disney's New Minnie Mouse Collection Is Ear-resistible!

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
As a member of Disney's Fab Five, Minnie Mouse is one of the most beloved characters in all of mousedom. But now Ms. Mouse is getting a fashionable turn in the spotlight with a brand new Disney collection!
Featuring dresses, jewelry, accessories and more, Minnie's iconic bow and polka dots take center stage across a number of must-haves for any wardrobe. From the 50s-inspired dress that was made for crinoline and bobby socks, to the camera bag featuring her signature style as reimagined by Kate Spade, to the Alex and Ani bangle that will dangle delicately at your wrist, you won't want to miss out on these high-fashion finds.
So grab your bow, put on your polka dots, and shop our faves from the collection below!
Minnie Mouse Polka Dot Dress
Whether you're Disney Bounding or just showing off your love for all things Minnie, this fit-and-flare vintage dress expertly shows off her style. It features a full skirt with a fitted bodice and sweetheart neckline, while an appliqué with embroidered details shows off Ms. Mouse on the front, and her ''Love and kisses, Minnie Mouse xoxo'' signature on the back.
Minnie Mouse Icon Camera Bag and Pouch by kate spade new york
Minnie's signature style is front and center on this chic camera bag, made of Saffiano leather with a zip-top closure and an adjustable crossbody strap. It features a detachable pouch with allover Minnie icons and a polka dot pattern, plus a bow accent to drive the point home. And inside, there's an interior slip pocket and snap pocket, and room for an iPhone Max.
Minnie Mouse Icon Credit Card Case by kate spade new york
If you want someplace to stash your cards while you're on the run but you don't want to bring along a bulky wallet, this credit card case is exactly what you're looking for. Minnie's signature polka dots decorate the leather exterior, which has enough room to hold four cards.
Minnie Mouse Icon Wallet by kate spade new york
But for the times when a full wallet is needed, this elegant zip-around leather wallet is a must-have for any Minnie Mouse fan. Inside, it has 12 card slots and multiple interior pockets for cash, receipts, and anything else you want to tuck away for safe keeping. On the outside, there's an exterior slip pocket. Oh, and the entire thing is covered in polka dots and Minnie's instantly recognizable silhouette.
Minnie Mouse Ear Headband Bangle by Alex and Ani
But if jewelry is more your speed, you'll want to show off your Minnie fandom with this bangle by Alex and Ani. It's made of brass and coated in silver, with a collection of charms... but the most important one features Minnie's signature ear headband, along with a charm of her beloved Mickey in silhouette.
