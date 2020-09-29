4 Celeb-Loved Beauty and Fashion Trends We're Copying

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Your favorite hosts at Daily Pop weighed in on some of fall 2020s biggest trends today. From French manicures with a twist to monochromatic sets to biker boots to the gold chain necklace and hoop earrings combo, celebs have been rocking these looks as of late and you can totally recreate them at home.

Below, we break down these trends and who's wearing them. And then, shop these looks to test them out for yourself!