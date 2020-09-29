Chrissy TeigenDemi LovatoRooney MaraE! People's Choice AwardsVideosPhotos

4 Celeb-Loved Beauty and Fashion Trends We're Copying

Your favorite Daily Pop hosts break them down.

By Carolin Lehmann Sep 29, 2020 4:30 PMTags
E-Comm: Tuesday TrendsGetty Images; Instagram/E! Illustration

Your favorite hosts at Daily Pop weighed in on some of fall 2020s biggest trends today. From French manicures with a twist to monochromatic sets to biker boots to the gold chain necklace and hoop earrings combo, celebs have been rocking these looks as of late and you can totally recreate them at home.

Below, we break down these trends and who's wearing them. And then, shop these looks to test them out for yourself! 

Celebrity-Approved Fall 2020 Trends: Which Ones Are Worth Trying?
Instagram/E! Illustration

French Manicures With a Twist 

Lizzo, Dua Lipa, Justine Sky, Vanessa Hudgens and Kourtney Kardashian are embracing not-so-basic French manicures. Whether you're adding in neon colors or rhinestones, you'll be sure to have fun with beauty trend.

KISS imPRESS Press-on Manicure - My Smile is Beamin

Press on this manicure that has a standard French tip look but with glitter details. 

$6
Walmart

KISS Gel Fantasy Jelly Nails - Jelly Like

Or, press on these pointed nails with bright colors and rhinestones. 

$8
Walmart
Instagram/E! Illustration

Monochromatic Sets 

Olivia Culpo, Sofia Richie, Kim Kardashian, Demi Lovato and Gabrielle Union have been loving monochromatic sets. We're especially into the comfy loungewear variety. 

Knit Pause Sweater and Shorts Lounge Set

Cozy up in this sweater and shorts lounge set that's available in six different colors. We love its unique texture. 

$50
$25
Nasty Gal

Stone Soft Ribbed Lounge Set

This set comes with a cardigan, crop top and sweat pants. Its material is soft and ribbed. 

$55
$20
PrettyLittleThing
Getty Images/E! Illustration

Biker Boots

Biker boots are a great addition to your wardrobe for fall, and Hilary Duff, Olivia Palermo and Kaley Cuoco have all been rocking theirs.

Faux Leather Boot with Cleated Sole

You're getting a great deal on these block heel biker booties in a faux leather. They lace up.

$50
$25
Nasty Gal

Bristol Biker Boots

These beautiful leather booties have a gold buckle and a grippy sole so you won't slip. Their side zipper allows you to take them on and off easily. 

$198
Boden
Instagram/E! Illustration

The Gold Chain Necklace and Hoop Earrings Combo

Hoop earrings and a chain necklace are the perfect combo, at least according to Hilary Duff and Ariana Grande.

Parker Necklace

You can't go wrong with Gorjana's bestselling Parker necklace. It's 18 karat gold-plated and can also be worn as a lariat thanks to its unique hinge closure. 

$65
Gorjana

Mini Eternity Hoop Earrings

You'll get so much wear out of these mini hoop earrings with crystals. 

$44
Maison Miru

Up next, new and restocked tie dye lounge sets from White Fox, Frankies Bikinis and more are here!

