Chrissy TeigenDemi LovatoRooney MaraE! People's Choice AwardsVideosPhotos
Exclusive

Inside The Hills Stacie Adams' Intimate Baby Shower With BFF Scheana Shay

Before welcoming baby No. 2, The Hills alum Stacie Adams throws an intimate and safe baby shower with her closest friends. Find out how she celebrated and gave back.

By Mike Vulpo Sep 28, 2020 8:49 PMTags
BabiesThe HillsPregnanciesExclusivesCelebritiesScheana Marie Shay

The countdown to baby No. 2 is on!

The Hills alum Stacie Adams—also known as Stacie "The Bartender"—is busy planning for the birth of her son this December.

And while preparing for her expanding family, the former reality star gave E! News an exclusive look inside her intimate—and safe—baby shower held Sept. 27 in Los Angeles. 

"Giving back has always been very important to me and I couldn't imagine not being able to provide for my child the way I want to," Stacie exclusively shared with E! News. "I don't actually need much since this is my second baby so instead of a typical baby shower, we wanted this intimate event to bring some positivity to 2020."

With help from Gugu Guru, Stacie found brands that are cause-driven to highlight at the event that featured familiar faces including BFF Scheana Shay, Bachelor Nation's DeAnna Pappas and sister Jessica Hall.

photos
The Hills & Laguna Beach: Where Are They Now?

"It's pretty obvious that this year has been hard, but I have been fortunate enough to have my baby boy to look forward to," Stacie reflected to E! News. "Even though it's my second time around, I am definitely still learning a lot about pregnancy and how different it can be each time."

To see more from Stacie's baby shower including the special causes she supported during the afternoon gathering, keep scrolling below.

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

Demi Lovato Is "Completely Embarrassed" By Max Ehrich's Behavior

2

Ant Anstead Breaks His Silence Over Christina Anstead Divorce

3

Sienna Miller Says Chadwick Boseman Gave Portion of His Salary to Her

Sayoko Lynn Photography
Best Friends Forever

"Scheana Shay has a heart of gold," Stacie Adams shared with E! News. "Out of all my friends I have met in the industry and in general, she has always stood by me. She has never wavered in our friendship and treats my daughter like her own. I think people would be surprised to see how maternal she is." 

Sayoko Lynn Photography
Gal Pals

Former Bachelorette DeAnna Pappas, who has two kids with husband Stephen Stagliano, shared laughs and family advice with her close friend. 

Sayoko Lynn Photography
Cheers to Sisterhood

During the baby shower, Stacie and her sister Jessica Hall highlighted baby brands that give back including ChildLife Essentials, Serenity Kids and GooseWaddle

Sayoko Lynn Photography
Glowing Mama

When looking ahead, Stacie has a few hopes and dreams for her son's future. "I hope that I can talk to my son about the year he was born as an eventful one but also a year of hope," she revealed. "Although it's been a year of change, I want my son to know that he was the light at the end of the tunnel that brightened up his entire family's year."

Sayoko Lynn Photography
Baby Showers Rule

While Scheana and Stacie recently made headlines for a confession on Jessica's Actionpark Media Flashbacks podcast, this weekend was all about celebrating and giving back. 

Sayoko Lynn Photography
Family Over Everything

"As one of the last moms amongst my friend group, I've definitely learned a lot," Stacie shared. "I would say I've learned the most from watching my big sister, Jessica. Jessica has taught me that, although it may be difficult at times, raising a great family while maintaining everything else in life is completely achievable."

Sayoko Lynn Photography
Countdown to Baby Adams

Stacie showcased one of the few gifts she received from family and friends at the intimate bash. 

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

Demi Lovato Is "Completely Embarrassed" By Max Ehrich's Behavior

2
Exclusive

Why Christina Anstead Has "No Plans" to Get Back With Ant Anstead

3

Ant Anstead Breaks His Silence Over Christina Anstead Divorce

4

Sienna Miller Says Chadwick Boseman Gave Portion of His Salary to Her

5

Candiace Dillard's "Still Not OK" After RHOP Fight With Monique

Latest News

Exclusive

Why Christina Anstead Has "No Plans" to Get Back With Ant Anstead

Spice Girls’ Melanie C Recalls “Cruel and Heartless” Tabloid Treatment

Update!

Brett Hankison Pleads Not Guilty in Breonna Taylor Case

Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge Merch Is Online Just in Time for Halloween!

See Nikki Bella & Artem Chigvintsev's Cute New Pics With Son Matteo

Exclusive

Inside The Hills Alum Stacie Adams' Intimate Baby Shower

LeBron James Reveals the Moment He’ll Always Regret About Kobe Bryant