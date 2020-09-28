Demi Lovato Is "Completely Embarrassed" By Max Ehrich's Behavior After Breakup

Demi Lovato is ready to move on after ex-fiancé Max Ehrich showed his true colors this weekend.

Following the news of their split, Max took to social media to reveal in since-deleted Instagram posts that allegedly learned of their breakup through a "tabloid". Soon thereafter, a source would tell E! News the actor was "lying" about such claims.

Additionally, he accused Demi of allowing him to be "bullied" by her fans.

He then asked, "Please stop trying to thank you, next... Me," a reference to Ariana Grande's popular breakup song.

But if Max was hoping to win the pop star back, these social media posts are not doing him any favors.

A source exclusively tells E! News, "Demi wants no contact with Max at this point. She is completely embarrassed at the way he's been acting and putting their relationship on blast via social media. She wants nothing to do with him."

The source adds that Max has "tried to reach out" to the singer and says he's "in denial" that their engagement is over.