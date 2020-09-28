Candiace Dillard Says She's "Still Not OK" After "Embarrassing" RHOP Fight With Monique Samuels

Candiace Dillard Bassett is "embarrassed."
On Monday, Sept. 28, the Bravo personality stopped by The Wendy Williams Show and addressed the physical altercation that took place during Sunday night's The Real Housewives of Potomac. For those who missed it, last night's episode of RHOP featured an explosive fight between Candiace and Monique Samuels, where Candiace was seemingly grabbed by the hair and dragged across a table.
In the aftermath of the episode, Candiace made it clear that she doesn't condone physical violence.
"This is never somewhere that I saw myself being at any time. I'm not a fighter. I don't fight," Candiace told host Wendy Williams. "It's not what I do and having gone through this and having dealt with literally, the trauma of it. It's not what I see my legacy being. I don't want this to be representative of me or really in 2020, of Black women at all."
As Candiace continued, she called the incident "embarrassing."
"I'm embarrassed. I'm embarrassed for all of us," she further shared. "We are entrepreneurs, we are wives, we are mothers, we are enterprising women, we don't do things like this. The fact that this took place, it's embarrassing for me."
On how things escalated to violence between the former friends, Candiace said she's "confused" by her fall out with Monique.
"We are almost a year removed from the incident and I'm still confused," Candiace noted. "I still don't know what exactly I did to this person that would cause her to think that…"
At this point, Wendy interrupted and suggested that Candiace accused Monique of "having an affair behind her husband's back."
Candiace denied having any involvement in furthering affair rumors.
"She never had a conversation with me about these rumors that she heard," she relayed. "I was never a part of a spin, a spreading, a plot. That was never anything that I was a part of."
She went on to call Monique's defense of her actions "poppycock."
"It only comes out and becomes an issue after we have wrapped filming, because she was looking for any reason to justify physically attacking another Black woman on national television," Candiace stated. "And it's embarrassing."
According to Candiace, she is "still not OK" from the incident and elaborated on why she pressed charges.
"It wasn't for TV," the RHOP star shared. "That was me watching this person, who physically attacked me, then show no remorse and double down on her lies and me saying to myself, 'You have embarrassed Black women as a whole with your horrible behavior and I can't allow that to be the case.'"
Both Candiace and Monique took legal action in November 2019, but all charges have since been dropped.
You can watch Candiace's full interview here.
The Real Housewives of Potomac airs Sundays at 9 p.m. on Bravo.
