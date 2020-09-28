Sienna Miller Reveals Chadwick Boseman Gave a Portion of His 21 Bridges Salary to Her

Chadwick Boseman's legacy lives on.
In the latest issue of Empire, British-American actress Sienna Miller shared her most impactful moment with the Black Panther star. Sienna co-starred alongside Chadwick in the 2019 film 21 Bridges.
"I didn't know whether or not to tell this story, and I haven't yet. But I am going to tell it," she began, "because I think it's a testament to who he was."
"This was a pretty big budget film, and I know that everybody understands about the pay disparity in Hollywood, but I asked for a number that the studio wouldn't get to. And because I was hesitant to go back to work and my daughter was starting school and it was an inconvenient time, I said, ‘I'll do it if I'm compensated in the right way,'" said The Wander Darkly star. "And Chadwick ended up donating some of his salary to get me to the number that I had asked for. He said that that was what I deserved to be paid."
Sienna continued, "It was about the most astounding thing that I've experienced. That kind of thing just doesn't happen. He said, ‘You're getting paid what you deserve, and what you're worth.' It's just unfathomable to imagine another man in that town behaving that graciously or respectfully."
The mother of one later admitted that she shared the story with other male actors in the film industry, who all would go "very very quiet." She admired that "there was no showings" in Chadwick's generosity, simply, "Of course I'll get you to that number, because that's what you should be paid.'"
It was announced on Aug. 28, 2020 that Chadwick passed away at the age of 43 following a battle with colon cancer. He died surrounded by family and wife Taylor Simone Ledward.
The new issue of Empire will be available for sale on Thursday, Oct. 1.