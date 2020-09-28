Amanda Seyfried Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby No. 2 With Thomas Sadoski

Mamma Mia! Baby No. 2 has arrived.

On Sept. 28, Amanda Seyfried shared some big news with her fans and followers. As it turns out, the A-list actress quietly gave birth to her second child with husband Thomas Sadoski.

"We are so happy to join with @warchildusa to be the first to announce that our board members @mingey and @thomas_sadoski welcomed their second child into this world," INARA posted on Instagram.

The Hollywood couple also shared a statement in the official online announcement.

"Since the birth of our daughter 3 years ago, our commitment to the innocent children that are so brutally effected by conflict and war has been a driving force in our lives," Thomas and Amanda shared. "With the birth of our son, the work of INARA and War Child has become our North Star."

The baby boy's name and other details about the birth were not immediately available. The couple already has a 3-year-old daughter named Nina.