Amanda Seyfried Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby No. 2 With Thomas Sadoski

Mamma Mia star Amanda Seyfried and her husband Thomas Sadoski managed to secretly give birth to their second baby. See their special announcement with help from INARA and War Child USA.

Mamma Mia! Baby No. 2 has arrived. 

On Sept. 28, Amanda Seyfried shared some big news with her fans and followers. As it turns out, the A-list actress quietly gave birth to her second child with husband Thomas Sadoski

"We are so happy to join with @warchildusa to be the first to announce that our board members @mingey and @thomas_sadoski welcomed their second child into this world," INARA posted on Instagram.

The Hollywood couple also shared a statement in the official online announcement.

"Since the birth of our daughter 3 years ago, our commitment to the innocent children that are so brutally effected by conflict and war has been a driving force in our lives," Thomas and Amanda shared. "With the birth of our son, the work of INARA and War Child has become our North Star." 

The baby boy's name and other details about the birth were not immediately available. The couple already has a 3-year-old daughter named Nina.

Both Amanda and Thomas have been longtime supports of INARA, which provides access to life-saving and life-altering medical assistance to children impacted by war.

The famous duo has also supported War Child USA, an organization focused exclusively on the protection of children in war. 

Today's announcement comes as a surprise to many fans who didn't know the couple was expecting. In fact, when Amanda opened up about her life in quarantine earlier this summer, she didn't drop any hints that she was expecting.

"My mom lives with us—she's our nanny," Amanda revealed on the YouTube series Molner's Table. "My life is awesome because she is the third parent for us. I am so lucky—I know I am."

As for her relationship with Thomas, Amanda said her marriage felt "even stronger" during the coronavirus pandemic. They also celebrated their anniversary in March while staying in a farmhouse near upstate New York.

"Happy 3, Tommy," Amanda captioned a rare snapshot of the duo embracing with a kiss. "Goat wrangling is far easier and way more fun when we do it together."

