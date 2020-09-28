Watch Dr. 90210's Dr. Michelle Lee Do a Nonsurgical Nose Job Ahead of Tonight's Premiere

It's makeover Monday on Daily Pop!

On Monday, Sept. 28's episode, Dr. Michelle Lee from E!'s all-new Dr. 90210—which airs tonight at 10 p.m.—demonstrated a noninvasive nose job.

"Today I'm going to show you how to get a nose job without having to go under surgery," Dr. Lee started off. "I have this beautiful patient here, Leanna. What would you like to correct, Leanna?"

Per the patient, she's unhappy with "a bump" and the "round tip" on her nose. Ultimately, Leanna wanted Dr. Lee to "even everything out."

The answer: A liquid rhinoplasty.

"So, this is called a liquid rhinoplasty. What this is…we're fixing the minor imperfections with filler," the Dr. 90210 surgeon detailed. "And it's really a lunchtime procedure."

As a first step, Dr. Lee numbed Leanna's nose with some numbing cream. Next, the plastic surgeon injected filler to the nasal bridge in order to "camouflage the little bump."