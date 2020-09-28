Cake Boss Star Buddy Valastro Gets Choked Up Recalling His Son's Help During "Freak Accident"

Buddy Valastro is on the road to recovery and counting his blessings along the way.

On Sept. 23, the reality star behind the long-running TV series Cake Boss revealed to fans he had suffered a "terrible accident" involving the pinsetter for his home bowling alley.

"There was a malfunction with the bowling pinsetter, a common fix in the past, but turned into a terrible accident," Valastro's rep explained to E! News at the time. "After trying to release the bowling pin from the cage mechanism, his right hand became lodged and compressed inside the unit...Unable to remove his hand, he can see a 1-1/2" metal rod slowly and repeatedly impale his hand three times between his ring finger and middle finger."

The TV personality recalled the gruesome event during a virtual appearance for the Sept. 28 episode of Today.

"It was crazy just the way it went down," Valastro said in his first interview since the "freak accident." "I really am so proud of my sons and my brother-in-laws, who were here and really helped jump into action to help set me free and put me on the road to recovery."