Julia Louis-Dreyfus Announced a Virtual Veep Reunion With a Political Message

Emmy winner Julia Louis-Dreyfus took to Twitter to announce she'll reunite with Veep castmates Tony Hale and Anna Chlumsky for a virtual reunion benefitting the Democratic Party of Wisconsin.

By Jonathan Borge Sep 28, 2020 4:20 PM
Selina Meyer is back! 

Following an epic 2019 series finale, Veep is gearing up for a grand return—though it's not what fans might have expected. On Saturday, Sept. 26, Emmy-winning actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus, who famously played Vice President Meyer on the show, announced she's gathered her former co-stars for a virtual Veep reunion set to air on Sunday, Oct. 4.

"I'm SO excited to announce that we're doing a #VeepReunion on Oct 4," she wrote before explaining that the live event will also serve as a fundraiser for the Democratic Party of Wisconsin and the Biden-Harris presidential campaign. 

The special will include Anna Chlumsky, Reid Scott, Sam Richardson, Tony Hale, Clea DuVall and Matt Walsh along with other surprise guests. David Mandel, Veep's executive producer and showrunner, will join as moderator. 

"All roads to the White House go through the great state of Wisconsin," Louis-Dreyfus said in the video clip, explaining why the state is key in the presidential election. "The future of democracy is on the line, people! And that's why the cast of Veep is getting together for a virtual reunion."

Earlier this year, Louis-Dreyfus served as host for the last night of the Democratic National Convention.

During its seven-year run, Veep amassed a whopping 68 Emmy nominations while Louis-Dreyfus earned six wins for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series.

Julia Louis-Dreyfus' Funniest Roles

In April, the actress also used her voice to encourage California residents to stay home amid the coronavirus pandemic. Dressed up in wacky makeup, she expressed the importance of flattening the curve and helping everyone stay safe. She said, "Please stay home. Please stay safe, and help us flatten the curve. And if you do happen to go out please maintain six feet of physical distance."

 

Watch the Veep ritual reunion livestream on Sunday, Oct. 4 at 7 p.m. ET.

 

