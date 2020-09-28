Will Kaitlyn Bristowe Hit the DWTS Stage on Disney Night? The Latest on Her Ankle Injury

Let's hope the magic of Disney gives Kaitlyn Bristowe the fortitude to stay in the Dancing With the Stars competition.

Last week, the former Bachelorette star and entrepreneur, 35, shocked audiences after announcing she suffered an ankle injury ahead of her week two performance. And while she and her dance partner, Artem Chigvintsev, earned the highest score of the night, Bristowe still hasn't received complete clearance from her doctors.

On Sunday, Sept. 27, she took to Instagram to reveal she plans to take on the role of Moana for Disney night on Monday, Sept. 28. "Sing it with me. I AM MOANNNNAAA," she wrote. "Not gonna lie. It's been a tough week. Ankle is still so sore which has really put a damper on rehearsing. No MRI results as of this minute, which has been mentally draining too. So we are going to need those votes tomorrow night!! OK?" Sounds painful.