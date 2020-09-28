Will Kaitlyn Bristowe Hit the DWTS Stage on Disney Night? The Latest on Her Ankle Injury

Let's hope the magic of Disney gives Kaitlyn Bristowe the fortitude to stay in the Dancing With the Stars competition.
Last week, the former Bachelorette star and entrepreneur, 35, shocked audiences after announcing she suffered an ankle injury ahead of her week two performance. And while she and her dance partner, Artem Chigvintsev, earned the highest score of the night, Bristowe still hasn't received complete clearance from her doctors.
On Sunday, Sept. 27, she took to Instagram to reveal she plans to take on the role of Moana for Disney night on Monday, Sept. 28. "Sing it with me. I AM MOANNNNAAA," she wrote. "Not gonna lie. It's been a tough week. Ankle is still so sore which has really put a damper on rehearsing. No MRI results as of this minute, which has been mentally draining too. So we are going to need those votes tomorrow night!! OK?" Sounds painful.
Though Bristowe certainly wants to push through and showcase all that she's learned in rehearsal, not having MRI results definitely complicates her status in the competition. Speaking to Good Morning America on Monday, Bristowe said she's hoping for results immediately while turning to Moana for a dose of positivity.
"Luckily Moana is a little barefoot wonder and she can dance in bare feet, which helps my ankle," she told GMA. As for her MRI results, she added that "nothing has come back yet...I am assuming I will have them at some point today."
So how is she managing to push through the pain? "I've been doing a lot of physical therapy, just certain stretches, we do icing, we do taping," Bristowe said. "We do everything possible and elevating it when I'm not dancing."
During her interview, Bristowe also explained that she's nervous not only for Monday's competition, but for the rest of the season. "If I'm thinking positively and long term being here for a while, it's a little scary to think I'm going to have to nurse this thing the whole way through, but I'm trying to stay positive and go day by day," she said. "But it's definitely worrying me a little bit."
Despite her nerves, Bristowe appeared upbeat and ready to take anything on following her Tuesday night performance. Speaking to E! News after the show, she said being on stage made her forget about the injury altogether.
"Honestly, it's so hard to tell because I'm so happy," she said. "It does hurt. It's OK right now, but I'm just so glad we got to do the dance. That dance meant so much to me so I'm just over the moon that we got to perform it. I feel really happy right now."
Let's see whether joy can carry her forward this week. Dancing With the Stars airs Monday nights at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.