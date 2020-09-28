Game of Thrones' Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson Welcomes Baby Boy With Kelsey Henson

Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson is officially a father of two!
The actor, 31, and his wife Kelsey Henson, 30, welcomed a baby boy over the weekend. The new mom announced the happy news in an Instagram post on Sunday, Sept. 27.
"Our beautiful baby boy made his grand entrance into the world at 11:19 AM on September 26th 2020 after a short and intense six hours," she wrote on the social network. "3530 grams and 52 cm. The birth was the most powerful, life changing, empowering thing I've ever done in my entire life. We are all doing well and settling in at home as three!"
Björnsson, who played "The Mountain" on Game of Thrones, detailed the birth in a post.
"26.09.2020. 6am Kelsey woke me up telling me she had been losing her water," he began. "I immediately jumped out of bed and said alright let's go, she stayed calm and replied with a laugh and said, no we are not going yet. I then asked to call our midwives to which she replied again no let's just wait for awhile."
By 7:15 a.m., the couple had called their friend to photograph the labor. They also contacted their midwife and doula.
"Once the midwife arrived she checked out the progress and we were surprised to learn Kelsey was already 5cm dilated," Björnsson continued. "The midwife asked if she was ready to go to the birthing centre or wanted to try out that bath at home and Kelsey, still remaining calm, decided to try the bath at home. While I was filling up the bath things started escalating quickly, the contractions were much stronger lasting over a minute and were anywhere from 2-3 min apart. The midwife then said she thought we should head to the clinic and finally Kelsey agreed it was time."
At 8:40 a.m., Björnsson and Henson, who live in Iceland, arrived at the Björkin Birth Clinic. "Right away Kelsey knew exactly what she wanted and asked how long until the birthing pool would be filled," he added. "The next fifteen minutes Kelsey paced around between contractions waiting for the tub to be filled."
Just 20 minutes later, Henson "was in the tub and immediately started to push." "Things escalated super quickly," Björnsson wrote. "Throughout it all she did amazing. She was in complete control of her mind and body. She had strong opinions on exactly what she wanted and where she wanted to be. I am completely in awe of how strong she is, and so proud of her for everything she did to prepare herself throughout her pregnancy. It cannot be put into words how proud I am and how I feel about this experience."
Then, at 11:19 a.m., their baby boy made his debut. Björnsson called his daughter Theresa Líf, who he shares with his ex-girlfriend Thelma Steimann, to "introduce her to her new little brother."
He noted both Henson and the baby are "doing super well. " And while the proud parents didn't reveal the name, Björnsson wrote they "cannot wait" to share it with their followers soon.
The little one's arrival came two years after Björnsson and Henson tied the knot. However, he's not the only one from the HBO hit to start a family.
Sophie Turner, who played Sansa Stark, welcomed her first child with Joe Jonas in July.
Rose Leslie and Kit Harington—who played Ygritte and Jon Snow, respectively—are also expecting their first child.