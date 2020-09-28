Vanderpump Rules' Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor Reveal Their Baby's Sex

Vanderpump Rules stars Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor announced on Sunday, Sept. 27 that they're welcoming a baby boy into the family.

"It's a BOY," Cartwright shared on Instagram, with Taylor, writing, "We got a boy!!!!!!"

The couple first announced they were having a baby on Sept. 21 via an adorable Instagram post.

"Mom & Dad. The love of our lives is coming soon," read Cartwright's caption, accompanied by the reality TV stars sitting on a set of stairs showcasing a roll of sonograms. Taylor, who also posted the carousel of photos, wrote, "Sooooo,........I am gonna be Dad.."

This will be the Bravo stars' first child together.

One year prior to the couple's nuptials, fans of Vanderpump Rules began asking the couple when they were going to have a baby, which Taylor didn't take too well initially. In Sept. 2018, he took his thoughts to Twitter.

"Why? Can I get married first. I hate when people say it's time to get married time to have a baby," he tweeted at the time. "How about time to worry about yourself and Not tell me how to live my life. I am sure your not perfect why don't you worry about you. So f--king annoying."