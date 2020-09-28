Dax ShepardDemi LovatoPrincess EugenieGigi & Zayn's BabyVideosPhotos

Sophie Turner Shares Never-Before-Seen Photos Of Her Pregnancy

Sophie Turner just revealed never-before-seen photos from her pregnancy. She and husband Joe Jonas just welcomed their first child earlier this year.

Two months after giving birth to her first child with husband Joe JonasGame of Thrones star Sophie Turner is giving fans a glimpse of her pregnancy. 
 
In July, Sophie and Joe welcomed their daughter, who they named Willa, according to TMZ. Though the pair announced Willa's birth, they stayed quiet about Sophie's pregnancy after it was revealed in the press.

Now, new pictures Sophie posted on Instagram show the actress rocking a baby bump. In two of the photos, which appear to have been taken by her husband, the actress is in a swimsuit, and in a third, she is wearing a pair of pink and white pajamas.

Sophie and Joe got married in April of 2019 with a spontaneous ceremony in Las Vegas, which immediately followed the Jonas Brothers' performance at the Billboard Music Awards. That summer, they followed the impromptu nuptials with a bigger ceremony in France.

Back in April 2020, Sophie teased a little bit about how she was spending her time during quarantine amid the coronavirus pandemic—which happened to be the same time she was pregnant with Willa. 

"I mean I'm an introvert. I'm a homebody," Sophie explained to Conan O'Brien on his talk show, where he appeared virtually. "Just like, if I could stay at home all day I would, so this is great for me. I leave the house once a day anyway to walk my dogs and then that's it."

Now that Willa is here, a source tells E! News the parents couldn't be more thrilled. "They are home and getting settled," says the source. "Joe is very hands on and involved. He wants to do everything he can and loves being with the baby and helping Sophie."

Parenthood is a long journey, but it's sweet that Sophie now has photos to commemorate its beginning.

