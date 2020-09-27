Dax ShepardDemi LovatoPrincess EugenieGigi & Zayn's BabyVideosPhotos

Zac Brown Band's Clay Cook and Wife Brooke Welcome a Baby Girl

Clay Cook, of the Zac Brown Band, revealed that his new child with wife Brooke will be the first girl in the Cook family line since the '30s.

By Kaitlin Reilly Sep 27, 2020 7:46 PMTags
BabiesPregnanciesCouplesCelebrities
Brooke Ellen Cook, Clay CookInstagram

Zac Brown Band member Clay Cook and his wife Brooke just welcomed baby girl Cecilia Ellen—and it's a very big deal for the Cook family for a number of reasons!

Clay and Brooke, who share Theron "Teddie" Maine, 2, and Charles "Charlie" Robert, 3, welcomed Cecilia Ellen on Friday, Sept. 25, which just so happened to be National Daughter Day. On Instagram, the couple wrote that they "hoped for the opportunity to raise a strong girl alongside her two sweet brothers."

Earlier this year, Clay informed People that the baby girl would be the very first girl in the Cook family line since the '30s. Cecilia Ellen's first name came from the patron saint of music, while her middle name is a nod to Brooke's grandmother.

Clay's Instagram features tons of family photos. Each week, Clay documented his wife during her pregnancy. In the final week before Brooke was set to give birth, the musician wrote on Instagram

"Well, we've never made it all the way to the due date but here we are. I've been taking these bump pictures every week for all three pregnancies & I feel very happy but very sad to take what might be the last one. Now, come on out here, girl, & meet your family! PS. My wife is a straight up gladiator."

photos
2020 Celebrity Babies

Earlier this year, the Cook family took a photoshoot for their daughter.

"We took some pictures the other day... before this sweet little girl gets here," Clay wrote on Instagram. "I hope she looks at these in 15 years from now & laughs so hard."

Trending Stories

1

Stars Who've Dated Normal People

2

Ant Anstead Breaks His Silence Over Christina Anstead Divorce

3

Why Larissa Dos Santos Lima Will No Longer Be on 90 Day Fiancé

The rest of the Zac Brown Band sent lots of love to the new parents.

"Congrats Clay & Brooke," the Instagram Story for the band's account read. "We can't wait to meet the newest member of the ZBB family."

Trending Stories

1

Stars Who've Dated Normal People

2

Ant Anstead Breaks His Silence Over Christina Anstead Divorce

3

Paris Hilton and Jojo Siwa Just Swapped Looks

4

Why Larissa Dos Santos Lima Will No Longer Be on 90 Day Fiancé

5

Max Ehrich Reveals More Details About Demi Lovato Split

Latest News

Joe Montana Gives Update After Attempted Kidnapping Of Grandchild

Gwyneth Paltrow Proves She's Goals After Posing in Her "Birthday Suit"

These Are Halloween 2020's Most Searched for Makeup Tutorials

Zac Brown Band's Clay Cook and Wife Brooke Welcome a Baby Girl

Max Ehrich Reveals More Details About Demi Lovato Split

Tana Mongeau Sparks Romance Rumors With Noah Cyrus Again

Lala Kent Addresses Scheana Shay's Comments About Their Friendship