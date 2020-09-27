Tana Mongeau Sparks Romance Rumors With Noah Cyrus Again

Are Tana Mongeau and Noah Cyrus a couple, or do they just love making people guess their relationship status? The pair's latest social media posts have their fans confused on whether or a romance is really happening.
On Sunday, Sept. 27, Tana posted a cryptic message on Instagram, suggesting that not only was she dating Noah, but that she was dating her again.
"i mean ofc i had to take a break from instagram until she was my girlfriend again," teased Tana on a photo of her and Noah snuggling up together.
Earlier in the weekend, Tana's Instagram Story—which included videos from a big dinner with friends— was full of suggestions that her and Noah were indeed a couple...but also, maybe not actually a couple?
"What's up TMZ? I just wanted to talk to you before you covered the story," Tana teased before kissing Noah in a car.
Another post on Noah's feed featured the "Stay Together" singer with a giant teddy bear for Tana.
"I'm a simp," Noah joked in her IG Story when presenting her maybe-girlfriend with the present.
Tana, who was recently "married" (though not legally) to Jake Paul, has a complicated history with the younger sister of Miley Cyrus.
In 2019, Tana claimed that Noah "hated" her in a YouTube video over the influencer's then-relationship with Lil Xan, Noah's ex-boyfriend. Noah took to Twitter to insist she didn't hate Tana at all, writing in May of that year:
"lol this is hilarious i deff dont hate you and for sure turned the opposite direction of you no shoulder check. lets hangout and talk about how bitchy girls are to other girls
@tanamongeau dm me."
The social media olive branch apparently kicked off a real-life friendship, as Tana and Noah soon started hanging out. In December of 2019, fans suspected that Tana and Noah were dating after the MTV star called Noah her "girlfriend." Noah quickly shut down the rumors, reminding everyone that they were "just friends." At the time, Tana was still with Jake, but apparently in an "open relationship." Tana later claimed she felt pressured to open up her marriage, and the couple broke up in January of 2020.
It seems like Noah and Tana's weekend may be poking fun at outlets who are quick to consider them a couple, when, in reality, they're nothing more than good friends. However, it's also possible that these two have been secretly dating all along—and just love to keep people guessing!