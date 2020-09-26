Paris Hilton and Jojo Siwa Reveal Their Epic Makeovers After Transforming Into Each Other

Jojo Siwa and Paris Hilton have completely unique styles—and they couldn't be more different! Sometimes, though, change is good—which may be why the social media superstars decided to swap styles for the day.

The rainbow and candy loving Jojo, who rose to fame on Dance Moms and now boasts nearly 12 million subscribers on YouTube, took to TikTok and Instagram on Saturday, Sept. 26 to show off her and Paris' new looks.

"Sister life swap!" Jojo teased. "First day in heels.... feelin like a 'boss babe.'"

Even though Jojo was channeling Paris, she still managed to don one of her signature bows. Paris, for her part, wore a colorful red, white and blue outfit.

"Oh my gosh how do you do this?!" Jojo exclaimed when attempting to walk in Paris' shoes in the TikTok video.

Paris joked, "It's an art."

Paris and Jojo have collaborated over the past week. On Wednesday, Sept. 23, the "CEOs of being extra" did a TikTok Live together, where they bonded over their shared love of New York Fashion Week. They also made a video in which they compared their custom cars.