Dax ShepardDemi LovatoPrincess EugenieGigi & Zayn's BabyVideosPhotos

Watch Jennifer Lopez's Daughter Emme Share the Sweetest Video Message

Jennifer Lopez's daughter Emme just declared J.Lo the "best mom" in a sweet Instagram video.

By Kaitlin Reilly Sep 26, 2020 5:30 PMTags
Jennifer LopezCeleb KidsKidsMomsCelebrities
Related: How Jennifer Lopez Got Her Kids Involved in Black Lives Matter

Jennifer Lopez is an always-hustling mogul, but those at home know she's also the greatest mom ever.

On Friday, Sept. 25, J.Lo posted a video of 12-year-old daughter Emme gushing over her mom on Instagram. 

In the video, the pre-teen—whom the actress shares with former husband Marc Anthonysaid the sweetest things about her mom.

"Hi mom, I just want to let you know you're the best mom," Emme says in the video. "You're the best mom in the whole entire world and I couldn't ask for a better mom. I really miss you, and I love you."

Emme added that J.Lo could "watch this whenever you're sad or miss me, because I miss you too." 

While it's unclear when the video was taken, Jennifer posted it in honor of National Daughter Day. 

"Happy #nationaldaughtersday to this lil coconut... you are my sunshine and my whole heart...," the Hustlers star wrote.  

Lately, Emme and her mom haven't had much time to miss each other. Currently, Emme and her twin brother Max are doing virtual learning during the coronavirus pandemic.

photos
50 Fascinating Facts About Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer spoke about spending so much time with her family in a recent Instagram conversation with Michelle Obama.

Trending Stories

1

How Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich Are Reconnecting After Split

2

Stars Who've Dated Normal People

3

Dax Shepard Shares He Relapsed, Opens Up About His Pill Addiction

"It's a benefit in disguise," the World of Dance host explained of having her kids at home. "We've gotten to know one another in a different way than we ever have, even though I'm so close to them and they're like attached to my hip, it's still, this time, because everything slowed down so much, we became more of a family than we were before." 

 

No matter how close or far apart J.Lo and her daughter are, it looks like they'll always have a special bond.

Trending Stories

1

How Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich Are Reconnecting After Split

2

Stars Who've Dated Normal People

3

Dax Shepard Shares He Relapsed, Opens Up About His Pill Addiction

4

Max Ehrich Reveals How He Learned About His Breakup With Demi Lovato

5

''Auntie'' Taylor Swift Sends Gigi Hadid's Baby a Sweet Gift

Latest News

Drew Barrymore Has Emotional Reunion With Ex-Husband Tom Green

Rose Leslie Is Pregnant, Expecting Her First Baby With Kit Harington

Watch Jennifer Lopez's Daughter Emme Share the Sweetest Video Message

Max Ehrich Reveals How He Learned About His Breakup With Demi Lovato

Julie and the Phantoms Season 2? What the Cast Knows So Far

New Athleisure Finds We're Obsessed With This Week

Why Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston Are Still Everyone's Golden Couple