Max Ehrich Reveals the Real Way He Found Out About His Breakup With Demi Lovato

Max Ehrich took to Instagram Stories to discuss his relationship with Demi Lovato. There, he shared the real way he learned about their breakup.

Max Ehrich is speaking out about his recent break up with Demi Lovato.

The 29-year-old actor took to Instagram Stories to talk about his romance with the pop star for the first time. In fact, The Path alum revealed the real way he learned about his split

"Imagine finding out to [sic] the status of your relationship through a tabloid," he shared on Saturday, Sept. 26. "While your [sic] in the middle of filming a biopic movie about a Pastor in a Christian Church whose intention of the film is to help people."

He closed, "God bless."

On Friday, Max posted a similar message to his main Instagram feed with a caption that read, "Jesus loves you."

While Demi has yet to publicly discuss her breakup, she did share an interesting Instagram Story on Friday morning. Showing a close-up of her gray t-shirt, she zoomed in the on the text. "Dogs over people" was embroidered onto the tee.

photos
Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich: Romance Rewind

On Sept. 24, E! News confirmed the couple called off their engagement—with a source telling us Demi is the one who decided to end things. Fans of the duo will recall they got engaged in July, after nearly four months of dating.

"They were arguing a lot," the insider previously shared. "There has been a lot of tension and Demi left him to get a clear head."

Instagram

"She didn't know who Max truly was and didn't think he had good intentions," the insider continued. "There were many red flags she was ignoring and trying to turn a blind eye to."

The pop star's inner circle, according to the source, shared their hesitations about Max with the pop star. Her close friends "were warning her about him," the insider explained, "and wanted her to get out sooner than later. It's for the best."

A second source put things more bluntly, and shared, "She doesn't trust him and thinks he's sketchy."

Naturally, the first insider pointed out that Demi is "really upset and distraught" over the whole ordeal. However, the "Sorry Not Sorry" singer is surrounded by her loved ones in L.A.

