Gigi Hadid's Latest Photo of Her Baby Girl Features a Gift From ''Auntie'' Taylor Swift

It's only fitting that Gigi Hadid's baby girl would get to call Taylor Swift and Donatella Versace her "aunties!"
The new mama took to her Instagram Story on Friday, Sept. 25 with a sweet glimpse of her and Zayn Malik's newborn, whose birth they announced earlier this week.
Gigi's bundle of joy is well on her way to becoming a fashionista much like her mama, as she wore a white Versace outfit gifted to her by the Italian fashion designer. "from auntie @donatella_versace," the 25-year-old supermodel wrote.
And as for the baby's light pink satin blanket? Made by the one and only T. Swift. With so many of the pop star's friends becoming mothers lately (yes, we're talking about the blanket she embroidered for Katy Perry's daughter), it's no wonder she picked up such a thoughtful hobby while quarantining.
Gigi and Zayn have yet to reveal the name they picked for their first child together, but a source tells E! News that mom and dad are already head over heels in love with parenthood.
"Gigi is on a high and can't believe they created an angel," an insider told E! News exclusively. "She's truly so in love and has had many emotional moments while holding her baby girl."
The British singer is also on cloud nine, with the source explaining, "Zayn was very emotional when their baby girl was born. It was an emotional and special moment for him. He expressed that he is forever changed and would never disappoint her or Gigi. He wants to be the best father possible and is so excited."
E! News is told both Gigi's mom, Real Housewives alum Yolanda Hadid, and Zayn's mom, Trisha Malik, were by her side as she gave birth. Since then, the couple's loved ones have been helping them get adjusted to their new routine with baby ZiGi.
Zayn, 27, first announced the baby's arrival, writing on Instagram, "Our baby girl is here, healthy & beautiful. To try put into words how i am feeling right now would be an impossible task. The love i feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding. Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, & thankful for the life we will have together."