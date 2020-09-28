Dax ShepardDemi LovatoPrincess EugenieGigi & Zayn's BabyVideosPhotos

New & Restocked Tie Dye Lounge Sets From White Fox, Frankies Bikinis & More Are Here!

Shop 2020's biggest trend.

By Carolin Lehmann Sep 28, 2020 10:00 AMTags
FashionLife/StyleShoppingShopShop Fashion
EComm: New & Restocked Tie Dye Lounge SetsE! Illustration

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Tie-dye lounge sets are one of the biggest trends of 2020, and earlier in the year they were almost completely sold out. Now brands have restocked and refreshed their supply of these uber-comfy outfits, and we're striking.

Below, our favorite tie-dye lounge sets from White Fox, Frankies Bikinis and more at a variety of price points. Shop them before they all sell out again!

read
Bloomingdale's Feel Good Fall Pop-Up Is the Comfort We Need Right Now

True Reflections Cropped Sweater & Backstage Antics Sweatpants in Stormy Tie Dye

This cropped sweater and sweatpant combo comes in a subtle tie dye. Both have a "wht fx" graphic on them.

$40
(sweater) White Fox
$70
(pants) White Fox

Tie-Dye Crop Top & Joggers Set

This crop top and jogger set is super affordable, and you can shop it in two other colorways too. The crop top has a flattering low back. 

$28
Forever21

Trending Stories

1

Dax Shepard Says He's "Grateful" for the Support After Sharing Relapse

2

Ant Anstead Breaks His Silence Over Christina Anstead Divorce

3

Stars Who've Dated Normal People

True Reflections Cropped Sweater & Backstage Antics Sweatpants in Rainbow Tie Dye

You can also shop the True Reflections Cropped Sweater and Backstage Antics Sweatpants in a rainbow tie dye print.

$40
(sweater) White Fox
$70
(pants) White Fox

Pink Tie Dye Top and Shorts Loungewear Set

How cute is this long-sleeve top with a popper front and shorts combo? It comes in a pink tie-dye.

$58
$23
Missguided

In Her Mind Cropped Sweater & Take Note Lounge Shorts in Coral Tie Dye

We love the coral tie-dye of this cropped sweater and shorts combo. The shorts have a high-waisted fit.

$45
(sweater) White Fox
$45
(shorts) White Fox

Bennie Crewneck & Burl Sweatshort in Baby Blue Tie Dye

This sweater and shorts set comes in a sweet baby blue. It's made of a super comfy cotton.

$130
(crewneck) Frankies
$105
(shorts) Frankies

Love Like That Crop & Keep My Secrets Sweatpants in Rainbow Tie Dye

This rainbow crop top and sweatpants combo is perfect for transitioning into fall. You'll get so many compliments on it.

$40
(crop) White Fox
$70
(pants) White Fox

Burl Sweatshirt & Aiden Sweatpant in Funfetti

Funfetti inspired the color scheme of this cozy sweat set. The sweatshirt is cropped and the sweatpants are high-waisted.

$140
(sweater) Frankies
$135
(pants) Frankies

Cherish Long Sleeve Cardigan & Stop And Stare Shorts in Pink Tie Dye

How unique is this cardigan and shorts set? It comes in a sweet pink.

$40
(cardigan) White Fox
$30
(shorts) White Fox

Up next, save up to 60% at this amazing Steve Madden flash sale. And if you're not done shopping yet, sign up for the Shop With E! email newsletter!

Trending Stories

1

Dax Shepard Says He's "Grateful" for the Support After Sharing Relapse

2

Ant Anstead Breaks His Silence Over Christina Anstead Divorce

3

Stars Who've Dated Normal People

4

Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Hospitalized for Excessive Bleeding

5

Max Ehrich Says Stop Trying to "Thank You, Next" Him After Demi Split

Latest News

Julia Louis-Dreyfus Announced a Virtual Veep Reunion

Dax Shepard Says He's "Grateful" for the Support After Sharing Relapse

Exclusive

Watch Captain Sandy & Chef Tom Fight Over Frozen Fish

The Bachelor's Lesley Murphy Is Pregnant With Her First Baby

Max Ehrich Says Stop Trying to "Thank You, Next" Him After Demi Split

Kaitlyn Bristowe Offers DWTS Update on “So Sore” Ankle

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Set Record Straight on Reality Show Rumor