Ant Anstead Returns to Instagram With a Subtle Nod to Estranged Wife Christina

What's that on his finger?! Ant Anstead returned to Instagram on Friday, Sept. 25, after his wife Christina Anstead announced their separation last week, and his new photo included a subtle nod to the Flip or Flop star.

The black-and-white image showed Ant in what appears to be an old bus, with the caption, "British cars American TV On set (old skool)." But detectives will note that the Ant Anstead Master Mechanic star was still wearing his wedding ring as he had his arm hanging out the window.

Surprisingly, Christina was spotted out and about wearing her wedding ring on Monday as well, while grabbing lunch and green juice in Orange County, Calif.

A source told E! News that "Christina is very disappointed" in the split.

"She never thought she was going to get a divorce so soon," the source added. "She tried to give it more of a chance but it became very clear that it wasn't going to work."