Ant Anstead Returns to Instagram With a Subtle Nod to Estranged Wife Christina

What's that on his finger?! Ant Anstead returned to Instagram on Friday, Sept. 25, after his wife Christina Anstead announced their separation last week, and his new photo included a subtle nod to the Flip or Flop star.
The black-and-white image showed Ant in what appears to be an old bus, with the caption, "British cars American TV On set (old skool)." But detectives will note that the Ant Anstead Master Mechanic star was still wearing his wedding ring as he had his arm hanging out the window.
Surprisingly, Christina was spotted out and about wearing her wedding ring on Monday as well, while grabbing lunch and green juice in Orange County, Calif.
A source told E! News that "Christina is very disappointed" in the split.
"She never thought she was going to get a divorce so soon," the source added. "She tried to give it more of a chance but it became very clear that it wasn't going to work."
The 37-year-old mom revealed the breakup on Instagram on Sept. 18 with a sunset photo.
"Ant and I have made the difficult decision to separate," she said. "We are grateful for each other and as always, our children will remain our priority. We appreciate your support and ask for privacy for us and our family as we navigate the future."
The split seems to be totally amicable, since Ant even wished Christina's daughter Taylor a happy 10th birthday on Tuesday. "Happy birthday TayTay!!" he commented. "10! A beautiful, funny and loving soul!! Love you." In an Instagram story, Ant added, "Stay just as cool, funny and sassy! Happy birthday TayTay! Love you!"
Christina and Ant share baby Hudson London Anstead, who was born in September 2019. She previously welcomed Taylor and Brayden with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa, who is now engaged to Selling Sunset star Heather Rae Young.
As of Friday evening, Ant's Instagram bio still read, "Hubby. Daddy. TV Host. CAR GUY!"