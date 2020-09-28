Get Ready for the Marvel Mania x Collectors Event on ShopDisney.com!

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Marvel Fans, start your engines: The Marvel Mania x Collectors event is coming to ShopDisney!
ShopDisney.com will now be the home for adult Marvel collectors, featuring new dedicated products you can add to your collection. And for the month-long Marvel Mania x Collectors event kicking off next Tuesday, E! will have the exclusive on all the new product drops happening throughout October! Here's each week's character focus so you can plan accordingly:
October 6th: Spider-Man
October 13th: The Avengers
October 20th: X-Men
October 27th: Black Widow
But that's just the beginning. There's also a weekly Social Sweepstakes starting Tuesday, October 6th on @shopDisney, where fans who follow, like and comment with the correct hashtag (revealed on October 6th), will have the chance to win one of 10 collectible Marvel prizes!
Plus, any purchase made through October using a Marvel Mania "code word" on ShopDisney.com will receive a free exclusive Marvel Mania event collectible comic art cover with promotional offers included! There's also going to be special exclusive video content available to fans on social media throughout the month.
So make sure you check back here next week to shop all the fab new Spider-Man finds and get updates on the event. See you then!
