Get Ready for the Marvel Mania x Collectors Event on ShopDisney.com!

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Marvel Fans, start your engines: The Marvel Mania x Collectors event is coming to ShopDisney!

ShopDisney.com will now be the home for adult Marvel collectors, featuring new dedicated products you can add to your collection. And for the month-long Marvel Mania x Collectors event kicking off next Tuesday, E! will have the exclusive on all the new product drops happening throughout October! Here's each week's character focus so you can plan accordingly:

October 6th: Spider-Man

October 13th: The Avengers

October 20th: X-Men

October 27th: Black Widow