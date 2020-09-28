Dax ShepardDemi LovatoPrincess EugenieGigi & Zayn's BabyVideosPhotos
Exclusive

Get Ready for the Marvel Mania x Collectors Event on ShopDisney.com!

And each week starting October 6th, we'll have the exclusive on which Marvel goodies will be up for grabs.

By Carly Milne Sep 28, 2020 2:00 PMTags
FashionHomeShopShop FashionShop Home
EComm: Marvel Mania

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. 

Marvel Fans, start your engines: The Marvel Mania x Collectors event is coming to ShopDisney!

ShopDisney.com will now be the home for adult Marvel collectors, featuring new dedicated products you can add to your collection. And for the month-long Marvel Mania x Collectors event kicking off next Tuesday, E! will have the exclusive on all the new product drops happening throughout October! Here's each week's character focus so you can plan accordingly:

October 6th: Spider-Man
October 13th: The Avengers
October 20th: X-Men
October 27th: Black Widow

read
Celebrate National Comic Book Day With These Marvel Must-Haves

But that's just the beginning. There's also a weekly Social Sweepstakes starting Tuesday, October 6th on @shopDisney, where fans who follow, like and comment with the correct hashtag (revealed on October 6th), will have the chance to win one of 10 collectible Marvel prizes!

Plus, any purchase made through October using a Marvel Mania "code word" on ShopDisney.com will receive a free exclusive Marvel Mania event collectible comic art cover with promotional offers included! There's also going to be special exclusive video content available to fans on social media throughout the month.

So make sure you check back here next week to shop all the fab new Spider-Man finds and get updates on the event. See you then!

ShopDisney is also hosting the Twice Upon a Year sale, with up to 50% off clothes, home goods, toys and more... but not for long, so don't miss out! And if you'd like deals delivered directly to your in-box, sign up for the Shop With E! Newsletter!

Trending Stories

1

Max Ehrich Says Stop Trying to "Thank You, Next" Him After Demi Split

2

Why Larissa Dos Santos Lima Will No Longer Be on 90 Day Fiancé

3

Inside Vanessa Bryant's World Since Losing Kobe and Gianna

4

Rose Leslie Shows Off Her Baby Bump During Walk With Kit Harington

5

Ant Anstead Breaks His Silence Over Christina Anstead Divorce

Latest News

Dax Shepard Says He's "Grateful" for the Support After Sharing Relapse

Exclusive

Watch Captain Sandy & Chef Tom Fight Over Frozen Fish

The Bachelor's Lesley Murphy Is Pregnant With Her First Baby

Max Ehrich Says Stop Trying to "Thank You, Next" Him After Demi Split

Kaitlyn Bristowe Offers DWTS Update on “So Sore” Ankle

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Set Record Straight on Reality Show Rumor

Mandy Moore Reveals the One Drink She's Missing During Her Pregnancy