These Are Halloween 2020's Most Searched for Makeup Tutorials

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
NYX Professional Makeup has done the digging for you to unearth the most searched-for Halloween make-up looks of 2020 on Google. Plus, better yet, they can show you how to achieve these looks using NYX products.
Below, the Euphoria-inspired, fake blood, mermaid and unicorn make-up looks for Halloween that you can achieve at home using NYX products. And good news: They're all face-mask friendly!
Euphoria-Inspired Look
Eye:
Eyeshadow Base: Jumbo Eye Pencil in Yogurt ($4.50)
Eyeshadow: Ultimate Shadow Palette in Brights ($18)
Eyeliner: Epic Ink Liner - Black ($9)
Lashes: On The Rise Volume Liftscara ($11)
Glitter on Eye & Face:
Glitter Primer ($6.50)
Metallic Glitter: Beauty Beam ($6.50)
Face & Body Glitter: Cosmic Love ($8)
Lips:
Butter Lip Gloss in Crème Brulee ($5)
Set look with Makeup Setting Spray in Matte ($8.50)
Fake Blood Look
Eye:
Eyeshadow base: Jumbo Eye Pencil in Milk ($4.50)
Eyeshadow: Ultimate Shadow Palette - Phoenix ($18)
Winged Liner: Epic Ink Liner - Black ($9)
Waterline Liner: Epic Wear Liner Sticks Pitch Black ($8)
Fake Blood:
Shout Loud Satin Lipstick in Everyone Lies ($8.50)
Honey Dew Me Up Primer ($17)
Set look with Makeup Setting Spray in Matte ($8.50)
Mermaid Look
Eye:
Eyeshadow base: Jumbo Eye Pencil in Milk ($4.50)
Eyeshadow: Ultimate Shadow Palette in Brights ($18)
Lashes: On The Rise Volume Liftscara ($11)
Epic Ink Liner - Black ($9)
Epic Wear Liner Sticks - Turquoise Storm ($8)
Glitter on Eye & Face
Glitter Primer ($6.50)
Face & Body Glitter: Crystal ($6.50)
Lips:
Filler Instinct Plumping Lip Polish in Brunch Drunk ($7)
Set look with Makeup Setting Spray in Matte ($8.50)
Unicorn Look
Eye:
Eyeshadow base: Jumbo Eye Pencil in Milk ($4.50)
Eyeshadow: Ultimate Shadow Palette in Brights ($18)
Lashes: On The Rise Volume Liftscara ($11)
Epic Ink Liner - Black ($9)
Glitter on Eye & Face:
Glitter Primer ($6.50)
Metallic Glitter: Beauty Beam ($6.50)
Lips:
Filler Instinct Plumping Lip Polish in Sparkling Please ($7.00)
Set look with Makeup Setting Spray in Matte ($8.50)
Up next, 28 genius couples halloween costume ideas. And if you're not done shopping yet, sign up for the Shop With E! email newsletter!