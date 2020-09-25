Lance Bass Dishes on Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel’s Baby Boy

NSYNC's Lance Bass is spilling the tea on Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel's new baby boy.
The power couple reportedly welcomed their second child in July and now Bass confirmed to Entertainment Tonight that he's seen photos of the wee one.
"The baby is cute of course, it's Justin and Jessica!" Bass told ET on Friday, Sept. 25. He said that Timberlake shared the happy news in the NSYNC group chat (!!), which has become all about babies as of late.
Though Lance couldn't help but reveal the news, he did keep quiet on the name of their son. "That's a good question," he said. "Justin would kill me!"
Then it would be "Bye Bye Bye" to any chance of a real NSYNC reunion, after the band virtually got together for Bass' birthday in May. Joey Fatone, Chris Kirkpatrick and JC Chasez "made it so special. I'm still in shock," Bass said.
Biel and Timberlake wed in 2012 and have been winning the parenting game ever since with son Silas, 5. "I feel like the success of parenthood is feeling like I failed all day today, but I get to wake up tomorrow and do it again and, hopefully, they turn out to be a good human being," Timberlake told Zane Lowe on Beats 1.
During the summer's nationwide period of social unrest, the "Suit & Tie" singer opened up about how they have conversations with their son about equality. "We teach him that all people are created equal, and that no one should be treated differently because of the color of their skin," he wrote on Instagram.
Silas is particularly thrilled with Timberlake's work in Trolls World Tour. "He's heard the soundtrack! He loves the song that Anna [Kendrick] starts off, it's called 'Just Sing,' the whole cast is in it," the musician told E!'s Justin Sylvester in April. "And he really loves the song with Anderson Paak."
It seems the fam has been having plenty of at-home movie nights during quarantine. On Instagram this week, Biel shared a photo of the couple all dolled up at the Emmys in 2018, writing, "Once upon a time, a long LONG time ago… Mom and Dad put on some real clothes and stayed out past midnight."
For now, the big question is what will the costume champions wear this Halloween as a family of four?