The Trailer for Rihanna’s 2020 Savage X Fenty Show Promises Lingerie and Lizzo

Lights, camera, lingerie: The latest trailer for Rihanna's Savage x Fenty Show Vol. 2 has arrived, and it's show-stopping.

Last year, Rihanna brought her 2019 elevated, star-studded fashion show—which took place on Sept. 10 in Brooklyn's Barclays Center—to Amazon Prime, so that the masses could revel in the spectacle. Celebrities like Halsey, Gigi Hadid, and Normani hit the stage for the event.

This year, the "Work" singer is once again bringing her Savage x Fenty fashion show to the streamer, this time with guests that include Lizzo, Cara Delevingne, Willow Smith and Paris Hilton. Performers include Bad Bunny, Ella Mai, Miguel, Mustard, Roddy Ricch and Rosalia.

Will Rihanna herself perform? That's bound to be the question on fans' minds, given that the mogul opened up the show last year. Last year, RiRi told E! that taking the Savage x Fenty stage was one of the most challenging moments in her career.