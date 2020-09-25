Dax ShepardDemi LovatoPrincess EugenieGigi & Zayn's BabyVideosPhotos

The Trailer for Rihanna’s 2020 Savage X Fenty Show Promises Lingerie and Lizzo

The latest Rihanna's Savage X Fenty show unites RiRi and Lizzo for a fashion spectacle. Watch a teaser below!

Lights, camera, lingerie: The latest trailer for Rihanna's Savage x Fenty Show Vol. 2 has arrived, and it's show-stopping. 

Last year, Rihanna brought her 2019 elevated, star-studded fashion show—which took place on Sept. 10 in Brooklyn's Barclays Center—to Amazon Prime, so that the masses could revel in the spectacle. Celebrities like Halsey, Gigi Hadidand Normani hit the stage for the event. 

This year, the "Work" singer is once again bringing her Savage x Fenty fashion show to the streamer, this time with guests that include Lizzo, Cara Delevingne, Willow Smith and Paris Hilton. Performers include Bad Bunny, Ella Mai, Miguel, Mustard, Roddy Ricch and Rosalia.

Will Rihanna herself perform? That's bound to be the question on fans' minds, given that the mogul opened up the show last year. Last year, RiRi told E! that taking the Savage x Fenty stage was one of the most challenging moments in her career. 

"I was literally about to throw up and I've never said that in my life, because I don't say that unless I mean it," she shared. "I was so nervous, I was so nervous."

 

What we can expect from this year's show is latex, lace, fishnets, and epic choreography. Rihanna also wanted to ensure that her line would always be as inclusive as possible to all bodies. 

"I wanted to include every woman," Rihanna told ELLE of her lingerie brand in 2018. "I wanted every woman on the stage with different energies, different races, body types, different stages in their womanhood, culture. I wanted women to feel celebrated and that we started this shit. We own this. This is our land because really it is. Women are running the world right now and it's too bad for men."

Tune into the Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2 on Amazon Prime beginning Oct. 2, 2020. 

