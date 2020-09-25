BREAKING

Gigi Hadid Gives Birth, Welcomes First Baby With Zayn Malik
Gigi & Zayn's BabyFather of the BrideChristina AnsteadVideosPhotos

Save up To 60% at This Amazing Steve Madden Flash Sale

Shop booties, flats and more at this three-day sale.

By Carolin Lehmann Sep 25, 2020 6:09 PMTags
Life/StyleShoesShoppingShopShop Fashion
E-comm: Steve Madden flash sale

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

The current Steve Madden flash sale going on at Nordstrom Rack includes some seriously great pairs of shoes.

From croc-embossed booties to calf-hair flats, you'll want to check out our favorite pairs below that are up to 60% off. This sale ends in three days, so be sure to shop quick! These styles are selling out fast and will be the perfect new addition to your wardrobe. 

read
Euphoria's Barbie Ferreira Is Model and Muse for H&M's Refined Rebel Collection

Steve Madden Julianna Pointed Toe Embossed Block Heel Boot

These black booties are anything but basic with their croc texture. They have a leg-elongating pointed toe and a short block heel that's comfortable to walk on.

$130
$50
Nordstrom Rack

Steve Madden Subtle Chelsea Boot

Look chic in these snakeskin-print boots with a 3.5 inch heel. They have an on-trend pointed toe. 

$132
$60
Nordstrom Rack

Trending Stories

1

Dax Shepard Shares He Relapsed, Opens Up About His Pill Addiction

2
Exclusive

Why Christina Anstead Is "Very Disappointed" Over Ant Anstead Divorce

3

See Max Ehrich's Cryptic Instagram Messages After Demi Lovato Breakup

Steve Madden Jainna Leather Loafer in Tan Suede

These pointed-toe, leather loafers are perfect for the office and come in other colors and prints too. They have a padded insole for comfort. 

$70
$55
Nordstrom Rack

Steve Madden Julianna Pointed Toe Embossed Block Heel Boot

These perfect snakeskin-print booties have a pointed toe and walkable heel.

$132
$50
Nordstrom Rack

Steven By Steve Madden Bantry Genuine Calf Hair Flat

How chic are these calf-hair flats in a cheetah print? We love their tapered square toe. 

$111
$40
Nordstrom Rack

Steve Madden Presley Pointed Toe Block Heel Mule

How special are these mules with their pointed toe and dainty strap? They come in other colors and prints too. 

$90
$60
Nordstrom Rack

Steve Madden Middle Embellished Sandal

These glitzy rhinestone sandals have a comfortable padded sole and unique flared block heel.

$80
$35
Nordstrom Rack

Steve Madden Donna Espadrille Leather Block Heel Mule

We're obsessed with the black leather straps contrasted with an espadrille block heel on these mules. So cute. 

$90
$37
Nordstrom Rack

Steven By Steve Madden Fannie Genuine Calf Hair Mule Sandal

These calf hair mules are super chic and have an easy to walk on heel. You're going to love their memory foam footbed. 

$139
$50
Nordstrom Rack

Up next, check out our favorite pieces of detailed denim for fall. And if you're not done shopping yet, sign up for the Shop With E! email newsletter!

Trending Stories

1

Dax Shepard Shares He Relapsed, Opens Up About His Pill Addiction

2
Exclusive

Why Christina Anstead Is "Very Disappointed" Over Ant Anstead Divorce

3

See Max Ehrich's Cryptic Instagram Messages After Demi Lovato Breakup

4
Exclusive

Why Demi Lovato Is "Done" With Fiancé Max Ehrich Following Engagement

5

Lily Collins Is Engaged to Charlie McDowell: See Her Unique Ring

Latest News

The MixtapE! Presents Zayn, JLo, Maluma and More New Music Musts

Vin Diesel Just Dropped...a Song?! Listen to "Feel Like I Do" Here

Save up To 60% at This Amazing Steve Madden Flash Sale

Uhoh! Scheana Shay Just Revealed Her Friendship Status With Lala Kent

What to Watch This Weekend: Our Top Binge Picks for September 26-27

Shaquille O'Neal Remembers Kobe Bryant in an Important Plea to Fans

Lily Collins Is Engaged to Charlie McDowell: See Her Unique Ring