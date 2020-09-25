BREAKING

Gigi Hadid Gives Birth, Welcomes First Baby With Zayn Malik
Gigi & Zayn's BabyFather of the BrideChristina AnsteadVideosPhotos

Lily Collins Is Engaged to Charlie McDowell: See Her Unique Ring

Lily Collins is set to tie the knot after her director boyfriend Charlie McDowell proposed. Keep scrolling to see the sweet photos and her unique ring.

By Samantha Schnurr Sep 25, 2020 5:39 PMTags
EngagementsLily CollinsCelebrities
Related: Lily Collins - 2017 Golden Globes E! Glambot

Mirror, mirror on the wall, who's getting married? Lily Collins!

The 31-year-old actress is engaged to writer and director Charlie McDowell, she revealed on Instagram Friday, Sept. 25. "I've been waiting my lifetime for you and I can't wait to spend our lifetime together..." she captioned the social media post, which featured a photo of the couple kissing as Collins held up her left hand. 

As one of the pictures showed, McDowell got down one knee while the two were outside surrounded by nature. The bride-to-be was visibly emotional and seemingly surprised by the milestone moment. Thanks to another photo she posted, fans got a closer look at the ring newly adorning the star's left hand. 

The ring has a cushion cut silhouette and is a rose cut in a modern bezel brushed gold setting, according to Olivia Landau, CEO of The Clear Cut. She estimated it is between two and a half and three carats with a price tag of around $30,000.  

Over on his Instagram page, McDowell had sweet words for his future wife. "In a time of uncertainty and darkness you have illuminated my life," he captioned a snap of his new fiancée smiling with the ring on. "I will forever cherish my adventure with you."

photos
Lily Collins' Best Looks

The couple first confirmed they were an item when the Emily in Paris star made their romance Instagram official in August 2019. At the time, Collins had shared photos of them together in Paris, where she had been filming the upcoming Netflix series, due out on Oct. 2. 

Prior to their relationship, McDowell—who is Mary Steenburgen and Malcolm McDowell's only son together—dated Emilia Clarke and Rooney Mara. Meanwhile, Collins previously dated Jamie Campbell Bower. 

Trending Stories

1

Dax Shepard Shares He Relapsed, Opens Up About His Pill Addiction

2
Exclusive

Why Christina Anstead Is "Very Disappointed" Over Ant Anstead Divorce

3

See Max Ehrich's Cryptic Instagram Messages After Demi Lovato Breakup

But, as Collins put it, she's been waiting her lifetime for McDowell—and a lifetime together awaits them. Now, of the many things on the wedding To Do list, her dad Phil Collins might have a first dance song ready to go.  

Trending Stories

1

Dax Shepard Shares He Relapsed, Opens Up About His Pill Addiction

2
Exclusive

Why Christina Anstead Is "Very Disappointed" Over Ant Anstead Divorce

3

See Max Ehrich's Cryptic Instagram Messages After Demi Lovato Breakup

4
Exclusive

Why Demi Lovato Is "Done" With Fiancé Max Ehrich Following Engagement

5

Lily Collins Is Engaged to Charlie McDowell: See Her Unique Ring

Latest News

The MixtapE! Presents Zayn, JLo, Maluma and More New Music Musts

Vin Diesel Just Dropped...a Song?! Listen to "Feel Like I Do" Here

Save up To 60% at This Amazing Steve Madden Flash Sale

Uhoh! Scheana Shay Just Revealed Her Friendship Status With Lala Kent

What to Watch This Weekend: Our Top Binge Picks for September 26-27

Shaquille O'Neal Remembers Kobe Bryant in an Important Plea to Fans

Lily Collins Is Engaged to Charlie McDowell: See Her Unique Ring