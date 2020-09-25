RHOP Exclusive: Ashley Darby Asks Michael Darby For a Postnup After Strip Club Incident

Looking to the future.

Ashley Darby is following through with the ultimatum she recently gave her husband Michael Darby in a major way on Sunday's all-new episode of The Real Housewives of Potomac.

In this exclusive sneak peek, the married couple is in the middle of a serious sit-down after the events of last week's episode. As fans of the Bravo show may recall, Ashley confronted Michael on Sept. 20's RHOP after a friend of Candiace Dillard's claimed to have spotted him at a strip club, even sending an alleged photo of him as evidence.

Now, Ashley is ready to move forward with Michael—but not without taking a few precautions to look out for her and their 14-month-old son Dean (the couple recently announced they're expecting baby no. 2.)

"An idea that I did have and that I wanted to see how you felt about was doing a post-nuptial agreement," Ashley tells Michael in the clip. "Something that would be protecting Dean and me in the event that this happens again."