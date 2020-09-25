Dax Shepard Shares He Relapsed, Opens Up About His Battle With Pill Addiction

Related : Dax Shepard Needs Surgery After Breaking 4 Ribs

Because Shepard felt like he was still managing all of his day-to-day responsibilities, he thought everything was fine. Then, his co-host Monica Padman confronted him—and he started lying to her. "And I'm lying to other people and I know I have to quit," he confessed. "But my tolerance is going up so quickly that I'm now in a situation where I'm taking, you know, eight 30s a day, and I know that's an amount that's going to result in a pretty bad withdrawal. And I start getting really scared, and I'm starting to feel really lonely. And I just have this enormous secret."

And while Shepard created a schedule to start taking fewer pills, he admitted he hadn't been following through. "I now start getting pretty visibly detoxy and withdrawly," he said. "And I lie and start saying I'm having an arthritis flare up."

Then, less than two weeks ago, Shepard and Padman were in the car and he knew he had to tell her the truth. "I'm gaslighting you and I know I am," he told her, recalling his behavior. "And I'm making you feel crazy and I'm making Kristen feel crazy."

So, he called them together and told them everything. He also apologized to them for lying and asked for help. "My fear was that if I have one day, I'm going to drink and I'm going to do coke," he said. "I haven't drank a beer in 16 years and I haven't snorted a line in 16 years. And if I have one day, then I might as well f--king have what I really want and then start over. And my fear of that is if I do that, it may take me three years to get that back in the cage and I may die."

"I just know what I'm like on those two things," he admitted. "And again, it's very hard for me to know what part of this is, like, my addiction and what great stories I tell myself of reasons why I can't just be f--king humble and say I failed. I think I have a very legitimate fear that I would drink. And also I think my addiction is smart enough to say you can't do that or you'll drink."