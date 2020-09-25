20+ Holiday Beauty Gift Sets You'll Want to Give *and* Receive

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
It may only be September, but the holiday beauty gift sets are officially out! Ulta and Sephora are helping you get ahead of the holiday shopping bustle with these releases, plus you can pick them up for yourself too to simply save some cash on your favorite products—holiday gift sets always offer a bargain.
Below, the most exciting 2020 holiday beauty gift sets we've seen containing skincare, haircare or make-up.
Drunk Elephant Firmy The Day Kit
You've heard the buzz about Drunk Elephant skincare, and here's your chance to try it out at a discount. This morning routine set includes the C-Firma Day Serum, Anti-Pollution Sunshine Drops, B-Hydra Intensive Hydration Serum, Protini Polypeptide Cream, Umbra Tinte Physical Daily Defense SPF 30 and a compact mirror.
Benefit Cosmetics BADgal To The Bone Face & Eye Holiday Value Set
If you've never tried Benefit's Hoola bronzer before, you're missing out. This affordable gift set includes a full size BADgal BANG! Volumizing Mascara, full size Hoola Matte Powder Bronzer and a mini The POREfessional Pore-Minimizing Face Primer.
First Aid Beauty All That FAB
For an awesome skincare routine upgrade, pick up this set that includes an Ultra Repair Cream Intense Hydration, 60 Facial Radiance Pads, a Pure Skin Face Cleanser, Ultra Repair Lip Therapy and Eye Duty Niacinamide Brightening Eye Cream.
BareMinerals Four-Piece Fan Favorites Set
You getting a great deal on this four-piece fan favorite set including a Mineral Veil Finishing Powder, an All-Over Face Color Loose Bronzer in Warmth, a Loose Blush in Glee and a BarePro Longwear Lipstick in Hibiscus.
Kiehl's Since 1851 Kiehl's Greatest Hits Vault
Try out eight full size Kiehl's bestsellers with this set.
Too Faced Enchanted Wonderland Makeup Set
This set of three make-up palettes in sweet holiday packaging also comes with a travel size Better Than Sex Mascara.
Sol de Janeiro Wild Extravaganza Set
Reminisce on summer with this set including a Brazilian Bum Bum Cream, Brazilian Crush Hair & Body Fragrance Mist, Brazilian 4 Play Moisturizing Shower Cream-Gel and Brazilian Kiss Cupuaçu Lip Butter.
Stila Kitten Bliss Eye & Lip Set
Fans of Stila's Kitten shade will love this trio including a full size eyeshadow in Kitten, Deluxe Glitter & Glow Liquid Eyeshadow in Kitten Karma and full-size Beauty Boss Lip Gloss in Kitten.
Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Glossy Posse Mini Gloss Bomb Set: Holo'Daze Edition
Test out the Mini Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizers from Fenty Beauty with this set of four.
Sephora Favorites Makeup Must Haves
Want to try out a bunch of different brands? Then this set it perfect for you. It includes make-up must-haves from eight of Sephora's bestselling brands.
Tarte Maracuja Juicy Lip Trio
We love these maracuja lip glosses from Tarte, and you'll receive three shades in this set. That means you're getting one for free!
Sephora Collection Wild Wishes Advent Calendar
There's nothing more fun than a beauty advent calendar. This one includes a Sephora-brand beauty must-have for each day.
Tarte Save, Share and Surprise Mascara Set
You're getting a great deal on this mascara three-pack. We like to split them up to gift to several friends.
Amika New York Minute Hair Blow Dryer Brush Set
If you've been wanting to try out a hair blow-dryer brush, here's your chance, plus you're getting a Perk Up Dry Shampoo and The Shield Anti-Humidity Spray to finish your look.
Drybar Mix & Mingle Interchangeable Styling Iron Kit
Get a bunch of different looks with this interchangeable styling iron. You're also getting some great hair products.
Sephora Favorites Hair Holy Grails
Enjoy 12 bestselling hair products in this set of minis. It includes brands like Olaplex and Drybar.
Tarte Warm Winter Wishes Eye Set
This eye and cheek palette also comes with a deluxe Tarteist Gel Liner and deluxe Lights, Camera, Lashes 4-in-1 Mascara.
Kérastase Blonde Absolu Discovery Set
This set for blondes includes a shampoo, conditioner and serum.
OUAI Get Your OUAI Set
This pretty, minimalistic set includes a Detox Shampoo, Leave In Conditioner and Super Dry Shampoo.
Tatcha Pure & Glowing Trio
This hydrating skincare trio includes The Rice Wash, The Dewy Skin Cream and The Silk Peony.
Fresh Rose Hydration Skincare Set
This festive set includes Fresh's rose skincare products. Lovers of rose scents rejoice!
IT Cosmetics CC+ Cream with SPF 50+ Value Set
Pick your perfect shade of IT Cosmetics' CC+ Cream in this gift set that also includes a Miracle Water Micellar Cleanser, Secret Sauce Anti-Aging Moisturizer, Your Skin But Better Makeup Primer+ and Bye Bye Under Eye Brightening Eye Cream.
