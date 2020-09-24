Rebel Wilson and New Boyfriend Jacob Busch Make Their Red Carpet Debut

Rebel Wilson just made a very glamorous red carpet debut with her new boyfriend Jacob Busch.

On Thursday, Sept. 24, the JoJo Rabbit actress attended the Monte-Carlo Gala For Planetary Health in Monte-Carlo, Monaco, with new guy Jacob as her date. Rebel donned a gown from the Rene Ruiz Collection for the event, which raises money for environmental initiatives and promotes sustainable development. Earlier that day, she and Jacob were seen hanging out on a helicopter pad with stars like Kate Beckinsale and Helen Mirren on Rebel's Instagram.

"Quick Helen, get to the chopper! #TeamMonaco," Rebel joked in her Instagram caption.

Jacob, who hails from the Anheuser-Busch brewing dynasty, previously dated Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Adrienne Maloof. They ended their relationship in 2017.

According to a source for People, Rebel and Jacob met through friends last year in Australia and got serious after Rebel returned to California, where Jacob lives. Jacob, who works with a variety of charity organizations, treats Rebel "very well."

"He is also very health conscious and they've been motivating each other with their health journeys," a source explained.