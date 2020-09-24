Don't Miss Disney's Twice Upon a Year Sale: Save Up to 50% on New Markdowns!

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Have you paid a visit to ShopDisney's Twice Upon a Year Sale? Well now's the time, 'cause they've just added new items and everything is on sale up to 50% off!
Whether you need to bring a little magic to your wardrobe or you have kidlets who could use some new toys, the Twice Upon a Year Sale has a ton or great finds for incredible prices. There's even goodies for your home, and some accessories no Disney fan should live without!
But the sale won't last for much longer, so make sure you grab your fave finds while you can. Stock your cart with our sale picks below!
Disneyland Dip Dye Spirit Jersey for Adults
The Disneyland and Walt Disney World spirit jerseys are almost as iconic as the parks themselves this point, but this dip-dye neon version is a sight to behold. In addition to featuring rainbow colors and a unique dye pattern with each shirt, it also has a puffy-ink Disneyland logo with a citrus Mickey icon. The fabric is of medium weight, and the cut features dropped shoulders and a shirttail hem for a little more room. All the better to run around the parks in, my dear!
Rainbow Disney Collection Disney Parks Rain Jacket
Offered as part of Disney's Pride Month 2020 Collection, during which they donated $100,000 to GLSEN, this clear rain jacket brings joy with rainbow Disney park treats and recognizable park icons. And with a drawstring hood, zip-front closure and side-seam pockets, you can keep everything dry and not skip a beat in your theme park day, even if it brings a little rain.
Minnie Mouse Witch Ear Headband for Adults
Need a little dress-up action for Halloween, but don't feel like going all-out? We recommend these cute Minnie ears, sporting a purple and orange witch's hat and Minnie's signature bow. But the best part? Not only is it decorated with glitter, but the ears light up with purple LED lights sprinkled throughout! Plus, the headband is covered in satin to ensure it stays in place.
Mickey Mouse Americana Throw
We're headed for fall, which means it's time to get cozy. And what better way to do that than with this comfy, cozy throw? One side features Mikey icons and stars splashed against a navy blue background, while the other side features Mickey and Minnie in celebration. It's super soft and made of fleece, with a little bit of blue trim to tie it all together.
Pizza Planet Logo Ringer T-Shirt for Men
Dude, hop in your Yo and deliver some pizza in this rad tee, created in honor of Toy Story's instantly recognizable restaurant. It's made of soft jersey knit with a contrast ribbed crew neck and cuffs, with screen art of that famous Pizza Planet logo emblazoned across the chest. Just watch out for Sid when you're playing the claw game...
Star Wars Logo Flip Sequin T-Shirt for Women
A long time ago in a galaxy far, far away, this t-shirt ruled your wardrobe with the support of the force. Sure, the focal point is the super cool flip-sequin logo that changes colors from blue to gold, depending on which directions the sequins lay. But it's also made of a comfy jersey knit with w ribbed scoop neck, ensuring you're suitably stylish while you're saving the world from the dark side.
Captain America Light-Up Baseball Cap for Adults
Wear this hat in honor of Captain America, and we're willing to bet it'll help you do anything all day. The focal point is Cap's shield embroidered in the center, but it also lights up thanks to a battery pack with an on/off switch hidden inside the hat. And it has three modes: solid, flashing, and fast flashing. Topped off with the Marvel logo on the back, your style will certainly stand out.
