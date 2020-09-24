BREAKING

Gigi Hadid Gives Birth, Welcomes First Baby With Zayn Malik
Kathryn Dennis Is Confronted Over White Privilege in Explosive Southern Charm Season 7 Trailer

Coronavirus and the national reckoning with racism are front and center in the new Southern Charm trailer, which also introduces new cast members unafraid to speak their minds.

A Southern s--tshow.

Southern Charm is back for a seventh season, but returning cast members Craig Conover,  Kathryn Dennis, Austen Kroll and Shep Rose are dealing with a lot more than the typical drama this time around—namely, the coronavirus pandemic and a nationwide reckoning with racial injustice and police brutality.

By the looks of the below trailer, newcomers Madison LeCroy, Leva Bonaparte and John Pringle will also shake things up for the southerners. 

Fans were introduced to local hairstylist Madison when she began dating Austen last season, and while she certainly finds herself dealing with her fair share of drama in the coming episodes, it's Leva who makes it clear she's not one to shy away from confrontation.

"Kathryn, you've spent your entire life living in a bubble of white privilege," Leva tells the longtime Southern Charm cast member. 

In the clip, Leva also calls out Kathryn over her racially-charged messages that surfaced in May. (Kathryn has since apologized.)

"In my heart, I know I'm the furthest thing from racist," Kathryn responds, though the trailer makes it clear this isn't the last time she'll have to grapple with racism this season, as Danni Baird can be heard discussing a local statue of "proud enslaver" and Kathryn's ancestor, John C. Calhoun, as Charleston debates its removal.

Kathryn is also once again dealing with drama related to ex Thomas Ravenel—more specifically, as she tells Danni, "Thomas got a girl pregnant and she's having the baby,"—along with her sobriety.

"Oh my god, what is she doing?" Kathryn mockingly says of herself in a confessional after being shown taking a shot. "She's off the wagon!"

Shep, on the other hand, is apparently in therapy and equipped with a new-and-improved attitude. He even has a girlfriend, but between his love for the bachelor lifestyle and the pressures of quarantine and COVID-19—which he hints that someone in their circle might have "tested positive" for—there's no telling if the relationship will last. 

The same could be said for Austen and Madison's, although theirs is much more tumultuous based on what we see in under a span of two minutes, from her flat-out denying the notion that she loves him to calling him a "beta bitch."

Craig certainly isn't a fan of the pair, and he even tells Austen—who he's stuck living with for the time being—that he's "in the most abusive relationship ever." 

Watch the complete Southern Charm season 7 trailer in the above clip, and get to know more about the cast by scrolling through the below gallery. 

Catch up with all current seasons of Southern Charm on Peacock.

Bravo
Kathryn Dennis

No stranger to outside criticisms from those in her small town, a fiery and unapologetic Kathryn is forced to answer to a string of questionable mishaps that leave her friends doubting her motives. Letting her gossiping ways get the best of her, she lands in hot water after sharing what she perceives to be old news and is wholly unprepared for the repercussions.

John Valkos/Tommy Garcia/Bravo
Shep Rose

Equipped with a new therapist and an improved attitude, long-time bachelor Shep may have finally found the one, but they begin to question whether their honeymoon phase can survive the pressures of quarantine and COVID-19.

John Valkos/Tommy Garcia/Bravo
Craig Conover

Craig finds himself struggling to reconcile his stagnant personal life with his thriving professional endeavors. While his company Sewing Down South sees exponential growth, he is stuck living with Austen as he attempts to get his personal affairs in order. 

John Valkos/Tommy Garcia/Bravo
Austen Kroll

Meanwhile, Austen seems to have finally discovered the secret to success both personally and professionally. He accomplishes a major milestone with his beer business, but his good fortune suddenly comes crashing down when the pandemic hits and everything he has worked so hard for hangs in the balance.

John Valkos/Tommy Garcia/Bravo
Madison LeCroy

Familiar face Madison is at a crossroad in her relationship with Austen. Convinced that he is the one for her, she quickly realizes they may be in over their heads when the pandemic threatens to tear them apart. As she attempts to sort out her feelings, Patricia seizes the opportunity to play matchmaker and set Madison up with the man she deserves.  

John Valkos/Tommy Garcia/Bravo
Leva Bonaparte

Leva and her husband Lamar are known for their success in the Charleston nightlife and hospitality scene. After years of mingling with the charmers in the same social circles, Leva leads the charge in her quest to alter the social landscape of her adopted southern hometown. In a bi-racial marriage to a Charleston native and raising a son who is Black and Persian, she advocates for a "new south" that embraces her family's varied culture and promises a brighter future. Not one to shy away from tough conversations, her willingness to call her friends out in the hope of shifting their perspectives might be more than they can handle. 

John Valkos/Tommy Garcia/Bravo
John Pringle

Introduced to the group through his college fraternity brother Shep, John leaves his life behind in Los Angeles to reclaim his seventh-generation Charleston roots. His search for a more tranquil life proves far from easy, as he grapples with being a single dad living 3,000 miles away from his sons and is quickly caught up in a debate with the guys about bro-code when he shows interest in Madison.

