Check Out the Most Surprising Celeb Transformations of the Week

Wendy WIlliams revealed her weight loss on her talk show's premiere, Ariel Winter switched up her hair color again and more changes.

It's fall, y'all, so you know what that means? It's time for celebrities to change their hair.

Ah yes, is it truly a new season if stars don't feel the need to completely reinvent themselves by shaking up their look? In this week's roundup of celebrity transformations, one reality star decided to take dye her usually blonde 'do a warmer color perfect for Autumn. And the offspring of two A-listers decided she was feeling a little blue—in her hair, that is. Oh, and Ariel Winter debuted her...honestly, we've lost count at this point, but she once again surprised fans with her new look. 

Plus, Wendy Williams revealed her weight loss after returning from her talk show's summer break and Macklemore unveiled what his hair really looks like and, trust us, you'll have the same love for it that we do. 

Check out the most surprising celeb transformations of the week...

Instagram/Wendy Williams
Wendy Williams

Well, we know what the talk show host was doin' during quarantine!

During the Sept. 21 return of her eponymous daytime show, Williams revealed she had lost 25 pounds in recent months, showing off her figure in a neon green dress.

"Food became disgusting to me," she explained to the audience. "I was cooking at first and it was all good, I was shoveling stuff in my mouth."

But the 56-year-old didn't intentionally set out to lose weight and didn't realize how many pounds she had shed until being weighed ahead of a colonoscopy. 

"‘I haven't weighed this little since high school,'" she revealed. "I feel really good."

Instagram
Bella Kidman Cruise

We guess she's got the blues.

The 27-year-old daughter of Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman took to Instagram to share a photo of herself sporting some blue highlights.

In addition to getting to seeing the designer's new hair, followers got a peek at the star's fall fashion. She layered a leopard-print shirt over a gray jacket and accessorized her outfit with a pair of peace sign earrings and tortoise-shell style sunglasses, which her hair framed quite well.

Instagram/Macklemore
Macklemore

Can we go back...and discuss the moment the rapper debuted his surprising new look on Instagram? In the mirror selfie, Macklemore is showing off his natural curly hair and a handlebar mustache. 

"Oh you didn't think I was gonna hit the glow up during Covid?" he wrote. "Tag someone that didn't know I had natural curls and enter in a chance to win my secret recipe for the perfect dangles."

Did we enter? Yes, yes, we did. 

Instagram/Ariel Winter
Ariel Winter

Another week, another new hue for the Modern Family star.

Winter, 22, took to Instagram to show off her latest hair change and dare we say it's her boldest yet? Yep, she went pink. 

"served you up some cotton candy & flowers for your Wednesday," she captioned a photo of her pink 'do. "*insert much needed cotton candy emoji here*."

Previously, the actress had dyed her signature brunette locks a fiery red, strawberry blonde and icy platinum.

Instagram/Brielle Biermann
Brielle Biermann

Dark hair? For fall? Groundbreaking!

The Don't Be Tardy star debuted her brunette locks in a selfie, captioning the Instagram, "dark haired b--ch and she look like Shego.. (she do)." (Yes, we had to Google that reference, and yes it's related to a viral TikTok song by Jack Harlow.)

This isn't the first time Kim Zolciak-Biermann's 23-year-old daughter has taken a ride on the darker side, dyeing her signature blonde tresses a warmer tone back in September 2019. Perhaps it's a yearly ritual? 

Zoom
Friends

The one we'd love to see become a real reboot!

Gabrielle Union's all-Black Friends table read was a star-studded affair, the actress assembling quite the lineup of celebs to take on the iconic NBC sitcom's roles. 

Ross and Rachel were played by real-life lobsters spouses Sterling K. Brown and Ryan Michelle Bathe. Emmy winner Uzo Aduba portrayed Phoebe, Aisha Hinds was Monica, Insecure's Kendrick Sampson was Joey and Hollywood's Jeremy Pope was Chandler.

Plus, Cynthia Erivo made a surprise appearance to perform the theme song, "I'll Be There For You" by The Rembrandts, to kick off the virtual watch party, which benefitted the nonprofit When We All Vote.

