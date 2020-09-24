BREAKING

Gwyneth Paltrow Has Saved 30 Years' Worth of Red Carpet Looks for Daughter Apple

"I have saved everything for her since 15 years before I had her," Gwyneth Paltrow said about the red carpet looks she's saved for her 16-year-old daughter Apple. Scroll on to look back at her style.

Who wouldn't want a gorgeous gown from Gwyneth Paltrow's closet? Well, it looks like her daughter Apple Martin is getting first dibs.   

During a recent interview with People the 47-year-old actress revealed she's saved a ton of red carpet looks for her eldest child. "She loves to play in my closet," the Oscar winner told the magazine. "I have saved everything for her since 15 years before I had her."

Considering Apple is now 16 years old, that's more than 30 years' worth of clothes! "I save everything," Paltrow continued. "Not everything, but every red carpet look I have saved for her."

Although, the teen may not be getting every single show-stopping style. As followers will recall, Paltrow put the Calvin Klein dress she wore to the 2000 Oscars up for auction in April to raise money for the All In Challenge, which helps provide food to those in need.

photos
Gwyneth Paltrow & Apple Martin's Best Twinning Moments

Paltrow also told the publication her daughter is a "beauty queen" and "glamorous in a way that I'm not."

"She's very, very into makeup, which I'm not," the Shakespeare in Love star, who shares Apple and her 14-year-old son Moses with her ex Chris Martin, said. She also claimed the teen knows how to do a "perfect winged eyeliner" look and that "she gave herself acrylic nails."

To look back at a few of Paltrow's best ensembles—and some of the stunning outfits that could end up in Apple's closet one day—check out the gallery below.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Fashion Week Fun

Paltrow wore a Ralph & Russo ensemble to the 2020 Harper's Bazaar Exhibition during Paris Fashion Week.

David Fisher/Shutterstock
Golden Globes Glamour

The Iron Man star wore a chic and sheer Fendi gown to the 2020 Golden Globes.

Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Little Black Dress

Paltrow stunned in a one-shoulder Bottega Veneta dress at the 2019 ELLE Women in Hollywood event.

Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Radiant in Red and White

The Goop leader turned heads in an Adam Lippes gown at the 2019 amfAR Gala.

Steve Granitz/WireImage
Beautiful Blazer

Paltrow brought her fashion A-game to the Avengers: Endgame premiere in 2019.

Stephen Lovekin/Variety/Shutterstock
Serious Style

The actress and her husband Brad Falchuk dressed to the nines for the 2019 premiere of The Politician.

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Ketel One Family-Made Vodka
Fierce Fashion

Paltrow wore a Peter Pilotto blouse with feathers to the 2019 GLAAD Media Awards.

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock
Red Carpet Ready

The Emma alum dazzled in a yellow Chloé gown at the 2019 Met Gala.

Ian Gavan/Getty Images
Spring Dream

The Goop owner opted for a one-shoulder midi dress with a floral print in honor of her 2018 collaboration with Frederique Constant.

Amy Sussman/WireImage
Emmys Elegance

Paltrow took the stage in a vintage Valentino number for the 2019 Emmy Awards.

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
Hang Loose

The skin-care guru brought a relaxed silhouette to the 2018 Avengers: Infinity War premiere, yet managed to look as glam as ever.

Net-A-Porter / goop
Flower Power

This blossoming garb with flared sleeves was sure to make Paltrow the life of the garden party at the Goop x Net-a-Porter event.

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images
Simple Separates

The Goop founder wore a white, sequined, two-piece set to a children's charity event. 

Marc Patrick/BFA/REX/Shutterstock
Bohemian Beauty

The A-lister demonstrated the versatility of quality maxi dress by wearing it to the In goop Health event.

Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images
Jumpsuit-ed for the Occasion

The actress-turned-CEO stayed effortlessly chic with a white sleek jumpsuit at the opening of the RH Modern Gallery in Los Angeles. She added pops of color with a bright red lip and matching strappy heels.

Shane Drummond/BFA/REX/Shutterstock
Go-Go Gwyneth

We could get in the groove of the geometric and vibrant pattern on this businesswoman's dress. Topping off the '60s dress with some funky heels shows how eclectic Gwyneth's fashion sense is.

Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images
Shine in Sheer

Gwyn is not one for naked dresses, but she doesn't shy away from sheer! She pulled off a see-through torso and skirt covered with an avant-garde flower.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Blue and Bold

The starlet kicked a black, quarter-sleeve dress up a notch with some electric-blue accessories.

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images
Gucci at the Gala

Paltrow looked like art itself in this Gucci number at the LACMA 2015 Art+Film Gala. With tulle, metallic touches, turquoise ruffles and a red flower to top it all off, this dress might as well have its own exhibit.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Taking the Plunge

With a modest hem and neckline, Gwyneth showed some skin with a tasteful slit.

Jason Merritt/Getty Images for amfAR
Silver-Screen Siren

Gwyneth gave us some major Grace Kelly vibes with this floor-length, wispy gown complemented by polished locks.

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
Old Time Glam

In a crystal detailed black Schiaparelli gown, the actress brought a regal feel to the 2015 InStyle awards in Los Angeles.

ImagineChina / AP Images
Sheer Moment

One word: Sassy! Gwyn's Michael Kors sheer lace and fringe frock made a bold statement at a Goop event in Hong Kong.

Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week
Fashion Lover

The blonde beauty looked chic in a black trench coat and cream dress at the Boss show during New York Fashion Week fall 2014.

BREUEL-BILD/ABB/picture-alliance/dpa/AP Images
Glamour Girl

Paltrow stunned in a slinky ruby-colored gown by Prada completely covered in sequins in Berlin.

Dimitrios Kambouris/FilmMagic
Werk It!

Thigh-high slits were the rage at the 2011 Met Gala, and Gwyn was happy to embrace the trend with this sequined Stella McCartney stunner.

Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Oscar Worthy

Sleek and simple seemed to be Gwyneth's style plan as she walks the Oscars red carpet in this understated Calvin Klein Collection dress. It's not flashy but she's still stunning!

DANIEL ROLAND/AFP/Getty Images
Emerald Lady

Who else is green with envy?! The actress looked glamorous in a plunging Elie Saab sequin gown at the 2011 Bambi Awards in Germany.

Steve Granitz/WireImage
Peachy Keen

We dare say the actress' frothy peach Zac Posen gown from the 2007 Oscars was one of her best looks to date.

Venturelli/WireImage
Ladylike

Gwyneth took a bow at the 2011 Venice FIlm Festival in a blush-pink Prada gown with an organza T-back bow detail, matching Prada clutch and peep-toe platforms.

photos
View More Photos From Gwyneth Paltrow's Best Looks

To see more looks, click here.

